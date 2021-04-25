Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Things That You Can Offer To The Deity Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Hanuman Jayanti is a popular festival observed by Hindus all over the world. The festival marks the birth of Lord Hanuman to mother Anjani and father Maruti. Every year the festival is celebrated with great devotion and harmony. This year the festival will be observed on 27 April 2021. While devotees will be observing the festival with their near and dear ones, they will carry out the rituals with utmost devotion. They will be offering various things to the deity and seek His blessings.

In order to help you in observing Hanuman Jayanti by carrying out all the rituals properly, we are here to tell you about the things that can be offered to Lord Hanuman. Scroll down the article to read more.

1. Jaggery Ladoos

Lord Hanuman is extremely fond of ladoos. People are often seen offering ladoos to Lord Hanuman. The ladoos are prepared in several ways but the ones prepared using jaggery as the sweetening substance is considered to be the best offering.

2. Paan

Devotees believe that Lord Hanuman takes care of problem's in one life. Devotees believe that Lord Hanuman is quite fond of Paan. They have this notion that those who offer Paan to Lord Hanuman, they receive His blessings as the lord Himself removes obstacles from one's life.

3. Imarti

Lord Hanuman is also fond of Imarti, a flower shaped sweet. It is believed that offering Imarti to Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays can help one in seeking blessings from the deity.

4. Saffron Rice

Saffron rice is another thing that you can surely offer to Lord Hanuman on this Hanuman Jayanti. In fact, saffron rice is considered to be one of the best offerings that one can offer to Lord Hanuman. It is said that if offered with pure intentions and heart, Lord Hanuman blesses the devotee in the best possible way.

5. Nuts

Nuts is another thing that one can offer to Lord Hanuman in order to please Him. While offering the nuts to the deity, make sure you prepare a nut offering by mixing five different kinds of them. This is because He is fond of Panchmeva, known as five different kinds of nuts.

6. Jasmine Flowers

Though there are many flowers that one can offer to Lord Hanuman, Jasmine is certainly one of His favourites. The pleasant fragrance and beautiful colour of the flowers perhaps make it Lord Hanuman's favourite. It is believed that offering jasmine flowers to Lord Hanuman and offering prayers with pure intentions can bring you His blessings.

7. Sindoor

At times you must have seen that Lord Hanuman's idol is smeared up with vermilion also known as sindoor. Being a prime devotee of Lord Rama, Hanuman applies sindoor to please His Lord. He started applying sindoor after He heard that Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Rama applies sindoor for Her husband's long and healthy life.

8. Fruits

Lord Hanuman is extremely fond of fruits of all kinds. One can offer guava, apples, watermelons, grapes, bananas, etc. to Lord Hanuman. While you are offering the fruits, make sure they are fresh. You can offer the fruits especially during the evening prayers.