Is Your Depression A Result Of Nutritional Deficiency? Common Nutrient Deficiencies Linked To Depression

A Lack Of Proper Diet And Mental Health According to reports, the most common nutritional deficiencies that Indians (grapple with are inadequate consumption of proteins, vitamin D, iron, vitamin B12 and folate, which can trigger different kinds of health concerns, such as depression, anaemia, bone loss etc. Optimal mental health requires adequate availability and absorption of vitamins, minerals and amino and fatty acids as essential building blocks for the brain cells and neurotransmitters [2]. When the nutritional biochemistry of your body is imbalanced, your mental health is affected. What Are The Physical Symptoms Of Depression? Nutritional deficiencies can adversely affect your mental health, causing mild to disruptive symptoms, depending on the person [3]. Today, we will look at the different types of vitamin deficiencies that can cause depression.

Nutritional Deficiencies That May Cause Depression 1. Vitamin D Experts say that vitamin D deficiency is a major epidemic that is just beginning to be recognised [4]. Vitamin D deficiency is also linked to dementia and autism. The vitamin is particularly important in the absorption of calcium in the body and maintains bone density. Lack of vitamin D is quite common today, partly due to the use of sunscreen and less sun exposure. Food sources of vitamin D include fish, dairy products fortified with vitamin D and eggs. Eat These Vitamin D-rich Foods For Improved Immunity & Bone Health 2. Magnesium Magnesium is an essential mineral for our body. It has great importance in facilitating the heart and nervous system's proper functioning. Magnesium is often referred to as the stress antidote, that is, the most powerful relaxation mineral. Magnesium can be gained by consuming vegetables, beans, green vegetables, nuts, seeds, almonds, avocados and whole grains such as whole-wheat bread and brown rice [5].

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids Studies show that India has a shocking level of omega-3 deficiency. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for healthy brain cell functioning and reduce inflammation. They help prevent trans fats from entering your neural system [6]. Foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, herring or mackerel, oysters, egg yolks, flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts, and algae is another option for vegetarians and vegans. 4. Amino Acids Amino acids are the building blocks of protein that help your brain properly function. A deficiency in amino acids may cause you to feel sluggish, foggy, and depressed. Food sources of amino acids include beef, eggs, fish, beans, seeds, and nuts [7]. 5. Folate Folate is the naturally occurring form of vitamin B9 and is responsible for forming DNA, RNA, and building block of the cells. Studies have shown that people with a low folate level have only a 7 per cent response to treatment with antidepressants [8]. Recent reports show that psychiatrists are now prescribing a folate called Deplin to treat depression and improve the effectiveness of an antidepressant [9]. Food sources of folate include leafy green vegetables, citrus fruits, kidney beans, eggs and legumes. 40 Fruits Rich In Vitamin C

6. Vitamin B Complex B vitamins help to build red blood cells in our body and nervous system function. This deficiency may lead to fatigue, tingling in the feet or tips of the palm fingers and even depression [10]. According to some studies, more than a quarter of severely depressed older women were deficient in B-12. Foods that contain vitamin B-6 are poultry, seafood, bananas, and leafy green vegetables. Vitamin B-12 is found in animal foods (meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and milk) and shellfish, such as clams, mussels, and crab. 8 Essential Vitamins For Women Over 40 And Their Food Sources 7. Zinc This mineral is essential in regulating the brain and body's response to stress and, not only is zinc responsible for activating your central and peripheral nervous system but it is also required for neurotransmitter, enzymatic and hormonal processes. In addition to depression, zinc deficiency has been linked to anxiety, schizophrenia and eating disorders [11]. Food sources of zinc include meat, poultry, oysters, spinach, pumpkin seeds, raisins and dark chocolate.

8. Iron Iron deficiency is common in women, especially adolescent girls [12]. Iron is critical to all bodily functions as it carries oxygen throughout the bloodstream, and the symptoms of this deficiency are similar to those of depression, such as mental and physical fatigue, low mood and irritability. In some people, low iron levels may also trigger panic symptoms resulting in a panic attack. You can consume animal sources (of iron) such as meat, poultry, fish and eggs. And can also get iron from vegetarian food sources such as beans and other green vegetables and increase their absorption by combining iron-rich foods with vitamin C (citrus fruits). In addition to these nutritional deficiencies, other nutritional deficiencies that may cause depression include iodine and selenium [13]. Brazil nuts, seafood, and organ meats are the richest food sources of selenium. Other sources include muscle meats, cereals and other grains, and dairy products. Dairy products (such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese), fish (such as cod and tuna), seaweed, shrimp and iodised salt are good sources of iodine.