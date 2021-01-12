Just In
Headache 101: Everything You Need To Know From Causes, Symptoms To Home Remedies, Foods, Yoga Poses And More
Headaches are one of the most common disorders affecting the nervous system. Be it a sudden throb or a constant pain; headaches can be quite agonising and make it difficult for you to function normally.
Headaches can be caused by various reasons including diet, level of hydration, work and home environments, as well as your overall health. In most cases, headaches are relatively harmless, however, in some cases, it can be an indication of severe health problems such as stroke, brain tumour or aneurysm.
For most of us, an occasional headache is nothing more than a temporary speed bump in the course of a busy day. However, it is important that you seek medical advice for your headaches and adopt a healthy lifestyle, incorporating a healthy diet and exercise.
This article, Headache 101 by Boldsky help give you a complete insight into the topic of headache, where we will talk about everything from the causes, abnormal symptoms of a headache to home remedies and yoga poses that can help manage the headache pain. This article is your first and a final stop to learn everything about headaches.
The article contains the following information:
- Types of headache
- Causes of headache
- Signs and symptoms of headache
- Foods to eat and avoid for headache
- Home remedies for headache
- Acupressure for headache
- Yoga for headache
- Headache and your overall health
1. Types Of Headache
Studies have pointed out that the type of headaches you get is an indication of your health problems. That is, the types can reveal the root causes which could be impacting your overall health. Headaches can be difficult to describe sometimes, but the common symptoms include throbbing, squeezing, constant, or intermittent pain.
Headaches can arise spontaneously or may be associated with activity or exercise, having an acute onset or it may be chronic in nature. Head pain can be classified as being one of three types, primary headache, secondary headache and cranial neuralgias, facial pain, and other headaches. Although headaches can be defined as pain in any region of the head, the cause, duration, and intensity of pain can vary according to the type of headache.
To know more about the 25 types of headache, read this article: What Type Of Headache Do You Suffer From? Here Are 25 Of 'Em!
2. Causes Of Headache
Headaches can be caused due to several reasons. From underlying health issues to your food habits, several factors can trigger that throbbing pain. The primary reasons for those nasty headaches are migraine, high tension and stress levels and lack of sleep. People who are strained at work and go through tremendous mental pressures suffer from these types of primary headaches.
The secondary headaches, on the other hand, are not that common compared to primary headaches. They are usually caused due to an overdose of ice cream, sinus and spinal problems. These kinds of headaches are quite severe, and immediate attention is required.
To know more about the causes of headache, read this article: What Are The Reasons Behind Your Frequent Headaches?
3. Signs And Symptoms Of Headache
While headaches can be quite bothersome, on most occasions, there is no need to worry about them. Severe problems or health conditions do not cause most headaches; however, in some cases, the headache can be indicative that something is wrong. If you have a headache, along with a stiff neck and a high fever, your headache mostly is not a normal one.
Certain signs and symptoms may indicate that your head is not normal. Ten per cent of headaches are a sign of a severe condition which requires emergency evaluation. While it is not easy to tell the difference between an ordinary headache and one that is dangerous to your health, some severe causes of headache pain include haemorrhagic (bleeding) stroke, aneurysm, meningitis and brain tumour.
To know more about the abnormal or severe signs and symptoms of headache, read this article: 25 Signs And Symptoms That Tell Your Headache Is Not NORMAL!
4. Foods That Cause Headache/Worst Foods For Headache
Certain foods can increase your risk of a headache or worsen a headache. While there is no such thing as a universal headache trigger, there are some common foods that can cause or contribute to a headache in some people. The most common headache triggers or foods that can worsen headache are artificial sweeteners, chocolate, caffeine, MSG foods, aged cheese, processed meats etc.
To know more about the foods that cause headache, read this article: Alcohol, Coffee, Tea, Ice Cream, Eggs And Other Foods That Cause Headaches
5. Best Foods For Headache
While certain foods can worsen or cause a headache, there are some foods one can consume without having the worry of a throbbing pain developing. Not only that, but these foods can also help manage the headache symptoms and provide relief from the pain. Some of the common foods for headache are banana, coffee in small amounts, almonds, spinach, baked potato, flaxseed, broccoli etc.
To know more about foods for headache, read this article: From Banana To Milk, Ginger To Water: Foods That Help Get Rid Of Headaches Quickly
6. Home Remedies For Headache
Some home remedies that are available in your kitchen and your garden can help soothe pain, prevent the onset of a headache, and provide relief from the associated symptoms of headache such as neck pain, back pain etc. While not all home remedies will be equally beneficial for everyone, these are some of the most effective ones (that too without any risky side effects). This article includes spices for headache, herbs for headache, essential oils for headache, teas for headache and other home remedies for headache such as stretching, breathing exercises etc.
To know more about the home remedies for headache, read this article: Ginger, Basil Tea, Clove Steaming And 31 Other Home Remedies For Headache
7. Yoga For Headache
While painkillers can provide some momentary relief, consuming pills regularly, do you no good. Yoga is a natural remedy for people who are prone to migraines and tension headaches. Many yoga asanas can help you get rid of headaches. For example, if you have a cold headache, you might have to try a yoga asana that brings down the phlegm that is accumulated in your head. In case your headaches are due to stress, then you need relaxing yoga poses to cure it.
And if you have headaches because you are tired, then the yoga asanas need to give fresh blood circulation to your brain. There is yoga to cure headaches of almost every kind. So, save yourself the pills, and try yoga for headache relief.
To know more about the yoga poses for headache, read this article: Yoga For Headache: 20 Yoga Asanas To Help You
8. Acupressure For Headache
Most times, you pop in a tablet for some relief from the pain; however, these pills come with various side-effects. If you are looking for a safe treatment for your headaches, acupressure is the answer. Acupressure is one of the oldest healing techniques that comes without any side-effects. Also, the best part of it is, one can do it sitting right at their desk or any other place at home. It not only helps in providing pain relief but also helps improve your overall health and restore balance in the body.
To know more about acupressure for headaches and the best pressure points for relief, read this article: Acupressure For Headache: The Best Pressure Points For Relief And Precautions
9. Headache And Your Overall Health
Headaches can be caused by various reasons including diet, level of hydration, work and home environments, as well as your overall health. In most cases, headaches are relatively harmless, however, in some cases, it can an indication of severe health problems such as stroke, brain tumour or aneurysm. Studies have pointed out that the type of headaches you get is an indication of your health problems.
To know more about how a headache can be an indication of any underlying health problems, read this article: What Does Your Headache Reveal About Your Overall Health?