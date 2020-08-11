Alcohol, Coffee, Tea, Ice Cream, Eggs And Other Foods That Cause Headaches

1. Caffeine Too much and too little caffeine can cause headaches. Excess caffeine consumption may increase the likelihood of migraine headaches in some people. It can also offer headache relief with occasional use [2]. Foods with caffeine include coffee, tea and chocolate. 2. Artificial Sweeteners Artificial sweeteners like saccharin, acesulfame, aspartame, neotame and sucralose are substitutes of sugar that are added to some foods and beverages to make them sweeter. Most processed foods such as breakfast cereals, tinned vegetables, savoury snacks, such as chips, sausage rolls, pies and pasties, microwave meals and dairy products contain artificial sweeteners that can trigger headaches [3]. Out of these artificial sweeteners, aspartame which is added to diet soda, sugar-free ice cream, gums etc. in particular is thought to trigger headaches [4]. You can substitute with natural sweeteners such as agave nectar, brown rice syrup, date sugar, honey, maple syrup and stevia. 3. Alcohol Alcohol is one of the most common foods that can trigger headaches [5]. Red wine and beer are considered common headache triggers for people with migraine. Drinking alcohol in excess can cause dehydration as well as increase the blood flow to your brain, both of which can trigger a headache [6]. 4. Chocolate Chocolate, especially the ones with a low cocoa content can trigger migraine headaches in some people due to the presence of chemicals tyramine, beta-phenylethylamine and caffeine. Studies assert that chocolate is thought to be the second most common trigger for migraines after alcohol [7]. 5. Aged Cheese Aged cheese such as feta cheese, parmesan cheese and blue cheese contains tyramine, a chemical that forms as a result of the breakdown of proteins in cheese [8]. The longer the cheese is aged, the higher the tyramine content in the cheese will be.

6. Foods Containing MSG Monosodium glutamate or MSG is one of the most common food additives, found in certain foods such as soy sauce, tomato sauce, processed meat, miso and tempeh. While it is considered safe to consume MSG in minimal quantities, it may trigger severe headaches in 10 to 15 per cent of those who experience migraines [9]. 7. Processed Meats Processed meats such as hot dogs, bacon, ham and sausages contain nitrates that can trigger migraine headaches in some people. Nitrates are used to preserve the colour and flavour of foods, which when consumed, releases nitric oxide into the blood, which is thought to dilate blood vessels in the brain, and trigger severe headaches [10][11]. So, avoid consuming processed meat if you experience headaches often. 13 Natural Ways To Boost Breast Milk Supply 8. Frozen Foods Eating frozen foods such as ice creams and yoghurt can trigger headaches in most people [12]. These foods can cause severe stabbing pains in the head, especially if you are gulping cold food, after exercise or when your body is overheated. 9. Salty Foods Salty foods such as instant noodles, chips, mixed nuts, bottled salad dressing, pasta sauce etc. may contain harmful preservatives, that may trigger headaches in some people [13]. These salts that are the sodium in these foods can cause headaches or migraines by increasing your blood pressure levels [14]. 10. Pickled And Fermented Foods Pickled and fermented foods such as vegetable and fruit pickles, kimchi, kombucha etc. can contain high amounts of tyramine and histamine, which can cause headaches in some people [15].

11. Peanuts And Other Nuts Peanuts can also cause headache in some people due to the presence of tyramine. Nut butter made from peanuts also tends to cause migraine headache in some people [16]. Studies point out that it is not just peanut butter, but all nuts can be a headache or migraine triggers for some people [17]. 12. Beans Studies point out that beans, especially lima, navy, pinto, garbanzo, lentils, pecans and dried beans can trigger a headache in some people [18]. This is due to the presence of tyramine in these foods. 13. Wheat While it may sound surprising, wheat is one of the most common headache triggers in some people [19]. Studies link this to the excessive use of pesticides like glyphosate on these grains that can have an adverse effect on your guts and brains [20]. Avoid wheat and instead, consume grains like spelt and quinoa. 14. Eggs When consumed in the right quantity, eggs are incredibly beneficial for your health. However, excessive consumption of this protein-rich food may create an immune response which will drive up inflammation and trigger headaches [21]. If you think eggs are causing you headaches, reduce the consumption and do not crack the yolk when cooking to avoid oxidizing the cholesterol [22]. 15. Orange And Other Citrus Fruits A common cause of headaches in people with migraines, oranges are one of the worst citrus fruits for headaches, and this is due to the tyramine levels in the fruit [23]. If you want to enjoy some oranges, make sure you drink fresh-squeezed juice the first few minutes after squeezing. Because, after a few hours or a few days, more chemicals will have formed in the citrus juice.

16. Overripe Banana And Avocados While ripe bananas are a tried and true natural headache reliever, overripe bananas could trigger headaches due to the presence of tyramine. The same goes for overripe avocados, which can have high levels of tyramine once they've become overripe [24]. Stressed During Lockdown? Dark Chocolate, Herbal Tea And Garlic Can Help You Feel Better 17. Dried Fruits Dried fruits figs, raisins and dates may cause headaches in some people. The tyramine concentration increases as these fruits are dried and aged, similar to that of aged cheese [25]. If dried fruits can trigger headaches for you, it is best to eat fresh fruits. 18. Raw Garlic Raw garlic may trigger a headache in some people. It does not cause a headache immediately on consumption. Still, it may stimulate the trigeminal nerve to release neuropeptides (membrane covering the brain) and trigger headaches after [26]. 19. Yeast Products Yeast products such as doughnuts, cakes, homemade loaves of bread and rolls may trigger headaches in some people. These foods are most likely to cause headaches when combined with foods like dairy and wheat [27]. Eating yeast products may contribute to the growth of candida (a fungus-like yeast) which can cause an imbalance in our gut bacteria, triggering headaches [28]. 20. Soy Products Several studies have pointed out that soy foods can be a problem for people who experience constant bouts of headaches [29]. Soy can alter your hormonal functions, such as that of oestrogen and trigger headaches. Avoid or reduce the consumption of soy milk, edamame, tempeh etc. Is Thai Food Healthy? Everything You Need To Know About Popular Thai Ingredients

... Some of the other common foods that can trigger or cause headaches are as follows [30]: Whole milk

Corn

Beef

Cane sugar

Shellfish

Mushrooms

Hydrogenated oils (like vegetable oil)

Grain-fed meats

Trans fats

Smoked or dried fish

Pizza or other tomato-based products

On A Final Note… For most of us, an occasional headache is nothing more than a temporary speed bump in the course of a busy day. However, it is essential that you seek medical advice for your headaches and adopt a healthy lifestyle, incorporating a healthy diet and exercise - and mostly, avoid these foods mentioned above. You should know that your body is always changing its tolerance, and for some people, these sensitivities can be healed. What might trigger a headache for you may not trigger one for the other person. Keep a note of the foods that cause you headache and avoid it at all cost.