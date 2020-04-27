COVID-19 And Migraine: Is There A Link Between The Two? Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

The coronavirus cases around the globe are at 2,995,757, with 207,022 deaths reported and 881,845 recoveries. The virus outbreak that began in 2019 continues to cause casualties, while health experts around the globe are extensively working on developing a vaccine and simpler test kits [1].

Researchers and health experts are ardently focused on studying the novel coronavirus, where new findings and understanding help in the better management of the diseases, and also pave way for a possible effective vaccine.

By focusing on the reported symptoms and risk factors, researchers are carrying out symptoms related studies, where factors such as obesity, smoking, diabetes, air pollution etc. have been explored.

Recently, researchers have explored the link between the COVID-19 and migraine - one of the most common symptoms reported in individuals with confirmed cases of coronavirus infection [2].Best And

COVID-19 And Migraine Reports have pointed out that in some cases, people who have been tested positive for COVID-19 experience headaches similar to migraine headaches [3]. While headaches cause pain in the head, face, or upper neck, and can vary in frequency and intensity, a migraine is an extremely painful primary headache disorder [4]. And to understand the difference between headaches and migraines clearly - migraines usually produce symptoms that are more intense and debilitating than headaches [5]. However, headache is often considered a broad term that may include migraine headaches. Although there is a seemingly link between migraine and COVID-19, having migraine is most unlikely to increase the likelihood of complications from the infection [6]. Although the most common symptoms of the coronavirus infection are a sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and aches and chills, a WHO report stated that 14 per cent of the people suffering from COVID-19 experience headaches [7][8]. Is Migraine A Symptom Of COVID-19? As of now, researchers have not reached a conclusion as to whether migraine is a symptom of COVID-19 or not. People with COVID-19 who experience migraine will follow the usual treatment and people who experience migraine but are otherwise stable will need to practice physical distancing, and should also follow the medications prescribed to them for migraine symptoms if any [9]. Amidst the lockdown, it may seem difficult to follow-up on the migraine medications, but make sure to access treatment through a phone call or virtual visit to the doctor. People experiencing new headaches, including migraine headaches, can consider trying over-the-counter pain relievers - also talk to a doctor. Stress can also trigger a migraine for many people, where CDC has pointed out that COVID-19 itself can be a source of stress [10]. The presence of migraine or headache is not helpful for the diagnosis or prognosis of COVID-19 infection and headache in COVID-19 infection probably coexists with fever and may be dependent on it [11]. It is also stated that people who suffer from migraine are not at risk of complications from COVID-19. Measures To Reduce Stress And Anxiety During COVID-19 By CDC It is highly important to take care of your physical and mental health at a time like this [12]. Avoid alcohol and drugs

Exercise regularly

Sleep well

Do breathing exercises or meditation practices

Take breaks from news stories and social media feeds about COVID-19

Stretch

Keep in touch with friends and family through calls On A Final Note… As stated before, headache is a broad term that may include migraine headaches - therefore, it is possible that migraine could be a symptom of COVID-19 - but again, there is no formal or specific answer to the question. Anyone with migraine, who experience continuous pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, difficulty to rouse and breathing should seek immediate medical help. However, more studies have to be done to gather a clearer understanding of the link between COVID-19 and migraine.