How To Ease Endometriosis Pain? Does A Heating Pad Help Ease The Pain?

Endometriosis is characterised by an accumulation of tissue outside of the uterus that is similar to endometrium (the lining of the uterus). By causing a chronic inflammatory response, it may result in scarring within the pelvis and other parts of the body (adhesions and fibrosis).

Globally, endometriosis affects 247 million women, whereas in India, it affects 42 million women. In addition to dysmenorrhea, chronic pelvic pain, dyspareunia, dyschidia, fatigue, depression, and infertility, women with endometriosis experience significant socioeconomic impact and morbidity [1].

The primary symptom of endometriosis is pelvic pain. Many women experience cramping during their periods, but those with endometriosis report far worse cramping. Pain may also increase over time [2].

This article will provide you with some simple methods you can use to relieve endometriosis pain.

Tips To Ease Endometriosis Pain

You can manage your endometriosis pain in many ways on your own, including tracking your symptoms using a cycle app, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through healthy eating and exercising, scheduling self-care to help you relax during difficult times, or even eating foods high in omega-3 fatty acids to reduce pain [3].

The following are a few other ways in which you can manage the symptoms of endometriosis.

1. Use a heating pad

Endometriosis pain can be alleviated at home with heating pads. The heat of the heating pad will smooth and loosen the muscles, thereby reducing the intensity of cramping pain. The rice sock can be used to make a heating pad if you do not have one at home [4]. You must place uncooked rice in a sock and heat it in a microwave for 2 minutes, and then put the sock on the area where the pain occurs.

Avoid direct contact with the skin.

2. Use painkillers

You can also get relief from pain by taking painkillers. These painkillers give you instant relief from pain. However, if you want to get rid of your pain with the help of painkillers, then you must not self-medicate. You should consult a doctor first if you need pain relief.

3. Use castor oil

Castor oil can also be helpful in alleviating the pain associated with endometriosis. In order to reduce this pain, you can massage the area surrounding the pelvic area with castor oil. You can add a few drops of lavender oil as well to the castor oil [5].

4. Use turmeric

Due to turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties, it may be beneficial to use anti-inflammatory substances during treatment of endometriosis. In addition to turmeric being added to your food, turmeric can also be boiled with ginger powder and used to make turmeric tea. You can also try turmeric supplements [6].

5. Make use of hot water

A person with endometriosis may take advantage of hot water for relief. Immersing your stomach in warm water for some time will relieve cramps and relax your muscles. This is accomplished by adding Epsom salt to the tub once it is filled. Now dip yourself in the water. You will feel very relaxed after adopting this remedy for ten to fifteen minutes.

6. Consume anti-inflammatory foods

It has been shown that anti-inflammatory foods like green leafy vegetables, broccoli, blueberries, ginger, and chia seeds are also effective at reducing the pain associated with endometriosis. In addition, you should avoid certain foods. For example, processed foods containing milk, milk products, caffeine, alcohol, and refined sugar should be avoided [7].

7. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

In order to alleviate endometriosis pain, it is very important to adopt a healthy lifestyle if you suffer from the condition. If you wish to avoid the symptoms of endometriosis, it is best to remain active. Make sure you maintain a healthy lifestyle by following a healthy diet and working out. Adopting a healthy lifestyle helps you keep the symptoms at bay [8].

On A Final Note...

While most women experience cramps during their periods, women with endometriosis tend to experience pain that is far worse than usual. The pain may also increase over time. If the pain persists for more than two days, prevents you from performing normal activities, or continues after your period has ended, please consult your physician.

