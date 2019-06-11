9 Home Remedies To Treat Muscle Pain Wellness oi-Amritha K

Muscle aches or myalgia is an extremely common problem that almost everybody has experienced in a lifetime. Most common causes of muscle pain are tension in the muscles, rigorous physical activity, infection, etc. and these can be extremely irritating and cause restrictions in your daily activities [1] . Stress, tension and excessive physical activity are a few common reasons for pain in the muscles. And in case, it persists for a long period of time, then it could be a warning sign of an underlying health issue.

There are some effective home remedies to relieve the muscle pain naturally. These age-old methods have been used by people across the globe and they've always proven to be highly effective. Moreover, these are safe to use and would not cause any damage to your health, unlike the over-the-counter pain killers [2] .

Read on to know about the natural methods that can provide instant relief from muscle pain.

Natural Remedies To Treat Muscle Pain

1. Epsom salt bath

A naturally occurring mineral, Epsom salt help reduce inflammation of the muscle tissues and relieves muscle pain. It also reduces muscle pains in chronic condition like fibromyalgia. For the bath add 1-2 cups of Epsom salt to a standard size bathtub filled with warm or hot water and relax in it for 15-30 minutes. The bath helps to relieve the muscle pains and cramps, relax the body and ease the stress [3] .

2. Apple cider vinegar

This is one of the most effective remedies to get instant relief from muscle pain. You can either add it to a glass of warm water and drink it, or rub it on the area with pain. The anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties of this natural ingredient can not only give you relief from the muscle pain but also prevent it from recurring [4] .

3. Cold compress

One of the best home remedies to relieve muscle pain, cold therapy or cold compress includes applying ice or cold to the injured site to get relief. It is often used to reduce muscle pains resulting from an acute sports injury. Applying an ice pack or cold to the injured site slows down the blood circulation of that part resulting in the reduction of pain and inflammation. It also reduces muscle spasm and internal bleeding that may follow muscle strain. Ice packs, ice massage, gel packs, chemical cold packs, vapo-coolant sprays are some of the ways through which you can get relief from muscle pain [5] .

4. Heat therapy

Used to treat sprains, strains, muscle spasms and muscle stiffness, heat therapy involves the application of hot packs on the area affected [6] . Avoid heat therapy in acute injuries as it may increase the swelling and cause discomfort. In other cases, it helps relieve muscle pain, reduces muscle spasm and relaxes the tense muscles.

5. Cayenne pepper

It contains capsaicin, which relieves pain caused by arthritis, joint and muscle pain and general muscles soreness. You can make your own paste by mixing 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper with one cup of olive or (warm) coconut oil. Apply the rub to the affected area, and wash your hands after application. Keep the rub away from your eyes, nose and mouth as it will cause irritation [7] .

6. Cherry juice

It help ease sore muscles after running or vigorous exercise. Antioxidants found in cherries called anthocyanins are believed to work by reducing inflammation. Try drinking tart cherry juice on workout days for less pain and inflammation [8] .

7. Essential oil

Possessing as anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, a massage with essential oil acts effectively in relieving muscle pains. The massage increases the blood circulation to the muscles giving warmth to it and also helps in dispersing the built up lactic acid whereas the oil relaxes the muscle and relieves the pain. Aroma of the essential oils helps in deep relaxation a natural healing of the body. Oils like pine, lavender, ginger and peppermint prove to be very useful in reducing muscle pain [9] .

8. Magnesium

Low levels of magnesium in the body can lead to general muscle aches and muscle cramps. Take a magnesium supplement. You can start by including foods that are high in magnesium in your diet. Some of the top food sources for magnesium are molasses, squash and pumpkin seeds (pepitas), spinach, swiss chard, cocoa powder, black beans, flax seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds and cashews [10] .

9. Herbal liniments

Certain herbs have anti-inflammatory and soothing action. Whereas herbal liniment (semi solid extract of herbs applied like a lotion, gel or balm) have the ability to penetrate the skin and tissues and help in healing. Herb like Arnica has always been used in sprains and muscular soreness whereas herb like St. John's wort has been used in relaxing muscle spasm. Devil's claw is an herb that acts as a natural pain killer and relieves muscular soreness and aches especially in lower back and neck. Lavender and Rose Mary are well known for their aromatherapy effects they are soothing when applied to the skin and they relax spasms and cramps on being absorbed in the muscles [11] .

