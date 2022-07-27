Home Remedies For Thick Eyebrows: Get Luscious Brows At Home! Body Care oi-Amritha K

Your eyebrows are a defining feature of your face. Several factors can cause thinning eyebrows, including alopecia areata, fungal infections such as tinea, trichotillomania (hair pulling disorder), and nutritional deficiencies such as kwashiorkor hypothyroidism and atopic dermatitis. The good news is that several natural remedies can accelerate hair growth in the eyebrows and increase their thickness.

The cosmetic industry markets pencils, gels, and other products designed to enhance the appearance of eyebrows. Would it be possible to grow thicker eyebrows without relying on makeup? You can try various home remedies if you wish to achieve thicker eyebrows, regardless of whether you suffer from hair loss or merely have thin brows naturally.

Home Remedies For Thick Eyebrows

1. Coconut oil

In recent years, coconut oil has become popular as cooking oil and a dietary supplement. In addition, when applied topically, it is said to be beneficial to the hair and skin.

Although coconut oil has been extensively studied for general health concerns, such as weight loss and dementia, no widespread scientific evidence supports its use for thickening hair. Nevertheless, coconut oil remains a hot topic in the natural health industry.

How to use:

Warm a small amount of oil in your hands and massage it into the eyebrow area. Leave the oil on overnight and wash it off in the morning.

2. Castor oil

Castor oil is not only lubricating and soothing, but it also assists in protecting brow hair from microorganisms. Certain types of eczema can also impair eyebrow growth by causing itching and irritation, resulting in hair shedding. If you wish to have thick eyebrows, apply castor oil to the brows twice a day since it nourishes the roots of the brow hair.

How to use:

Massage it into your eyebrows before going to bed.

3. Olive oil

The application of ingredients derived from olive trees has been shown to stimulate hair growth in studies. However, regarding growing eyebrow hair, there is little data to support the topical use of olive oil. In any case, it may coat the hairs to give them the appearance of greater width and thickness.

How to use:

Mix 4-5 drops of olive oil and three drops of honey, and massage this mixture on your brows before sleeping.

4. Onion juice

In addition to sulphur and selenium, onion juice contains minerals and vitamins that benefit hair growth. It helps strengthen the hair follicles. As onion has a pungent smell, it is recommended that lemon juice be used to remove all traces of the scent. Every alternate day, apply onion juice to your eyebrows.

How to use:

Make a paste by chopping the onion, placing it in a blender, and processing it. Get the juice by straining it. Apply the juice to your eyebrows with a q-tip. Let it sit for an hour and wipe it off with a cotton ball soaked in lemon juice.

5. Tea tree oil

Like coconut oil, tea tree oil is believed to stimulate eyebrow growth and thickness by creating a moisturizing barrier for cellular and follicular health. Many over-the-counter products contain tea tree oil, but you can also purchase tea tree oil extracts to apply directly to your eyebrows.

Even though tea tree oil has been hailed as an alternative treatment for thicker eyebrows, no scientific studies have supported these claims.

How to use:

Apply daily to your brows and leave on overnight.

