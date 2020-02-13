Just In
- 8 hrs ago 10 Foods To Flush The Nicotine Out Of The Body
-
- 8 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor’s Golden Make-up Is A Wedding-Guest Winner
- 8 hrs ago Valentine’s Day 2020: Famous Bollywood Couples Who Give Major Fashion Goals In Coordinated Outfits!
- 9 hrs ago 28 Flirty Text Messages That You Can Send To Someone Special Without Being Cliché
Don't Miss
- Movies Vidya Balan Announces Her Next Film Titled Sherni; Could This Be The Film On Man-eater Tigress Avni?
- News Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops
- Finance Train Fares Set To Increase; Railways To Charge Airport-Like Fee
- Sports ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Late Jamshedpur goal denies Hyderabad winning end to home season
- Technology Tecno Camon 15 To Be Unveiled On February 20; Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
- Automobiles 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 57.06 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 2020
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
10 High Fibre Vegetables To Lose Weight Easily
Fibre, also known as dietary fibre or roughage is a type of carbohydrate which is neither digested nor absorbed by our body. However, this important plant-based nutrition is required by our body to maintain digestive health and regulate bowel movement.
The healthy way to include fibre-rich foods in your diet is by adding vegetables. There are several vegetables like carrots, peas and beans which are packed with fibre. These fibre-rich vegetables do not get absorbed by our digestive system but help to bulk up the stomach and make the digestion process slow. This prevents the sudden spike of glucose and cholesterol levels in our body. Fibre-rich vegetables are healthy, nutritional, good to taste and considered the best foods to ease constipation, diabetes, bowel cancer and other digestive problems.
1. Peas
100 g of peas contains 5.7 g of dietary fibre. A study says that peas have potential effects on plasma lipids, metabolism, glucose and weight control. Adding peas to the diet helps in reducing weight as well as reducing glycemia. [1]
2. Lentils
100 g of boiled and cooked lentils contains 7.9 g of dietary fibre. Lentils are the best solution for weight loss due to their high fibre content and low calories. Consuming lentils gives a feeling of satiety and prevents us from overeating other unhealthy food items. [2]
3. Brussels sprouts
100 g of cooked brussels sprouts contain 3.8 g of dietary fibre. They are low in saturated fat and calories but high in protein and fibre. Brussels sprouts are very effective for losing weight as they tend to fill the stomach along with providing all the essential nutrients. Avoid overcooking the sprouts.
4. Okra (Ladyfinger)
100 g of okra contains 3.2 g of dietary fibre. Including okra in a meal helps keep us full for a long period. It is also packed with many essential nutrients that help improve digestion, body's metabolism and muscle strength.
5. Broccoli
100 g of broccoli contains 2.6 g of dietary fibre. This green vegetable is great for weight loss due to the high fibre content. Consuming an adequate amount of broccoli lowers the levels of visceral fat, prevents constipation and curbs overeating.
6. Collard Greens
100 g of collard greens contains 4 g of dietary fibre. They are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin B6, calcium and iron. Collard greens are also known for their antioxidant and cholesterol-lowering properties.
7. Butternut Squash
100 g of butternut squash contains 3.2 g of dietary fibre. This high-fibre vegetable is low in calories and high in antioxidants and essential nutrients like vitamin C, A, E, B1, manganese and potassium which help to prevent cancer, mental disorder and heart diseases.
8. Carrots
100 g of carrots contains 2.8 g of dietary fibre. This crunchy vegetable is also a good source of carotene, potassium, vitamin K and antioxidant compounds. These compounds help decrease the risk of heart and ocular diseases.
9. Green Beans
100 g of green beans contains 2.7 g of dietary fibre. Green beans are low in calories and a good source of folate, vitamin C, iron, copper and silicon. These compounds decrease the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and colon cancer. Green beans also boost our immune system and help fight against infections.
10. Spinach
100 g of spinach contains 2.2 g of dietary fibre. This green veggie is best for bones, muscles and heart due to the presence of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B2, iron, magnesium and vitamin K.
11. Sweet Potato
100 g of sweet potato contains 3 g of dietary fibre. This highly nutritional vegetable helps promote gut health and enhances brain and ocular function. Sweet potato is enriched with antioxidants and many minerals and vitamins like calcium, vitamin C, selenium and vitamin B.
Note: All values are from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)