Can Concussions Increase Dementia Risk? If So, How Many? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Dementia is a progressive form of memory decline that results in deterioration of thinking ability. Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia. It is one of the most dangerous conditions that can seriously interfere with people's daily lives.

It is characterised by a series of symptoms that deplete a patient's ability to remember, think, and think clearly. As mentioned earlier, dementia is more prevalent in people over 65 years of age, but it can also affect younger people. Early onset of dementia can occur when people are in their 30s, 40s, or 50s [1][2].

Rather than a disorder, dementia can be defined as a group of symptoms that are jointly responsible for impairing a person's brain functions [3]. In addition to brain cell damage, Alzheimer's disease, head injuries, strokes, brain tumours, etc., this condition is not known to cure, and its symptoms usually worsen as time passes.

According to a new study, getting hit repeatedly in the head over the course of your lifetime increases your risk of developing dementia [4].

Read more here.

Can Concussions Increase Your Dementia Risk?

Oxford University researchers examined 15,000 people over the age of 50. In addition, concussions were linked to a reduced brain capacity in older adults. It was worse for those who had suffered three mild or moderate head knocks, or just a single severe one, which led to a significant decrease in brain power.

In addition to falling on your head, sporting clashes such as football, or car accidents, there are other high-risk accidents [5].

If you injure your brain in a number of instances throughout your life, your brain function may be affected as you age.

Studies have found that even small impacts can lead to brain damage and dementia later in life [6][7].

How does a concussion cause dementia risk?

It has been shown that concussions can lead to shorter attention spans and slower reaction times, and that people with numerous head injuries were also less capable of completing complex thinking tasks.

The researchers highlighted the fact that even seemingly insignificant events may affect the brain in significant ways.

This study indicates that rehabilitation should emphasise key functions such as attention and completion of complex tasks, which are highly vulnerable to long-term damage.

How many concussions increase the risk of dementia?

According to the study, having been hit thrice in the head over the course of a lifetime increases one's risk of developing dementia.

How do I check myself for a concussion?

To assess the severity of a concussion, shine a low-beam flashlight into each eye and watch the pupil shrink. Sluggish pupil response to light may indicate a brain injury [8].

You may experience dizziness or balance problems, or double or blurred vision and may feel sluggish, hazy, foggy, or groggy after a concussion. You may also experience confusion, or have concentration or memory problems.

Get medical assistance immediately in such cases.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 21:30 [IST]