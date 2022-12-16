Just In
- 40 min ago Runner Rugs: Features, Benefits And Where To Place Them In Your Home
- 1 hr ago Dia Mirza's Soft Makeup Is Perfect For Your Coffee Dates: Steps To Do It Yourself
- 1 hr ago Is Wooden Flooring Suitable For Indian Homes? Check Out The List Of Wooden Floors
- 2 hrs ago Year Ender 2022: Weird Food Combinations That Went Viral This Year
Don't Miss
- Movies Govinda Naam Mera Full Movie Leaked Online: Vicky Kaushal starrer Available For Free Download In HD Print
- News Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘deaf’ advocate
- Travel The land of Ice and Fire: South Coast, Iceland
- Sports PSL 2023: Full squad list of six teams after PSL draft
- Automobiles Jeep India To Hike Prices From January 2023 Onwards – Compass, Merdian, & More
- Technology Moto X40 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Launched
- Finance US Recession A Growing Fear, As Fed Plans To Keep Rates High
- Education SET 2023 Application Form Released; Check Details Here
What Causes Alzheimer's? Research Has New Answers
Globally, there are an estimated 44 million people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, and by 2050, the number of people age 65 and older who have Alzheimer's will increase by 68 percent, mainly in low and middle-income countries.
One of the most common kinds of dementia, Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease. While the symptoms are often quite mild at the onset of the disease, they gradually progress to take on a more severe form and only 1 in 4 people with Alzheimer's are diagnosed [1].
The cause of Alzheimer's disease is thought to be the abnormal buildup of proteins in and around brain cells. While it is still unknown exactly what causes this process to begin, scientists know that it occurs many years before symptoms are evident [2].
Recently, researchers found that swelling caused by amyloid plaques in the brain may be the true cause of Alzheimer's disease. Find out more about what causes Alzheimer's [3].
What Causes Alzheimer's?
Here are the important points from the study:
Point 1: A team of Yale University researchers conducted a study on mice to investigate if swelling caused by amyloid plaques may be the true cause of Alzheimer's disease.
Point 2: When a number of proteins are linked together, the resulting protein can begin to behave abnormally. This is because the proteins lose their normal shape. They also misfold together, forming larger structures known as amyloid plaques [4].
Point 3: According to the study, each amyloid plaque in the brain results in swelling of nearby axons, the very thin cables that link neurons in the brain.
Point 4: Researchers believe that dementia occurs when the axons become swollen, preventing information from moving from one area of the brain to another [5].
Point 5: As a result of swelling in the axons, an electric current sink, similar to an electrical circuit, is created, which prevents normal transmission of electrical signals through the axons, disrupting communication with hundreds of other neurons.
Point 6: Since each amyloid plaque is surrounded by hundreds of axons with swellings and each axon is connected to hundreds of other neurons, and given that millions of amyloid plaques are located in Alzheimer's disease brains, these swelling mechanisms may disrupt billions of connections in the brain.
Point 7: Furthermore, the researchers identified a potential new biomarker related to Alzheimer's disease, PLD3, which is a protein in lysosomes that causes lysosomes to cluster along the axon of neurons causing swelling.
Point 8: With gene therapy, PLD3 swellings are reduced and this improves electrical conduction in axons as well as communication between different neurons that are connected through those axons [6].
On A Final Note...
Researchers believe that PLD3 may be useful as a biomarker to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, as well as a therapeutic target in the future.
- wellnessKrill Oil For Age-related Brain Degeneration: Is It Effective?
- wellnessNose Picking May Increase Alzheimer's And Dementia Risk; Tips To Stop Nose Picking
- wellnessMarijuana May Become A Cure For Alzheimer's, Study
- healthAlzheimer's Month: MTV 'Memory Karaoke’ In A Bid To Empower Persons With Early Alzheimer's Disease
- disorders cure10 Early Signs Of Dementia You Should Not Ignore
- wellnessHealth Benefits Of Turmeric Lemonade For Alzheimer’s, Depression, Cancer And More
- wellnessWhat Is Culantro? Health Benefits, Side Effects And Recipes
- disorders cureWorld Alzheimer’s Day: Everything You Need To Know About Alzheimer's Disease
- wellnessCOVID-19: How To Care For People With Alzheimer’s During The Lockdown
- healthStress Leads To Alzheimer's Risk In Middle-aged Women, Says Study
- disorders cureLupus: What Causes This Autoimmune Condition? Types, Symptoms, Complications And Treatment
- wellnessSore Throat In The Morning: Causes And Ways To Manage It