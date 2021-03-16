Just In
Best Superfoods For Men And Women Over 40
Dietary characteristics and nutritional requirements change when people age. Nutrients like vitamin D, proteins, calcium and vitamin B12 become important for men and women at or over 40 as these nutrients may help maintain their physical and cognitive functions later in life.
A healthy diet of superfoods helps minimise the risk of disability, disease and dependency due to ageing and improves the quality of life in middle-aged and older adults. [1]
In this article, we will discuss superfoods for both men and women over 40. Take a look
Superfoods For Men
1. Tomato
Tomato contains a plant-based carotenoid named lycopene which has antioxidative properties. This plant pigment gives the tomato its red colour and may help lower the risk of old-age prostate cancer and control high blood pressure.
2. Sweet potato
Some of the common old-age problems in men include high blood pressure, vision problems and increased risk of cancer. Sweet potato is high in potassium, beta-carotene and many other phytochemicals and vital nutrients that may act as anti-ageing and decrease the risk of age-related diseases in men.
3. Oats
Oats have multipurpose benefits for older men, such as treating erectile dysfunction, preventing constipation, lowering glucose levels and decreasing blood pressure. It contains an amino acid called L-arginine that helps treat the aforementioned problems in the long run. Oats are also cheap and easy-to-prepare food for older adults.
4. Rose apple
Rose apple or jambu is a great superfood filled with vital antioxidants. It is a great brain and eye food due to the presence of terpenoids. Calcium in rose apple may help maintain bone health while fibre helps prevent constipation and other digestive issues.
5. Egg
Sarcopenia, a type of muscle loss, is a common health issue due to ageing. An egg is a rich source of proteins that may help increase muscle mass, maintain its strength and functional capacity. It may also help decrease the risk of chronic inflammation and degeneration diseases. [2]
6. Turkey rump
Cholesterol varies in different parts of the poultry meat cut. Most of the fats are found in the skin of the poultry meats which can be easily removed. Turkey rump contains around 1 per cent of lipid or fats and is high in proteins and monounsaturated fatty acids. These nutrients may help reduce the risk of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes and tumours in older adults. [3]
7. Mushroom
Mushrooms may help decrease the risk of cognitive decline in older adults. Consuming mushrooms twice a week may help improve memory, attention skills and prevent the risk of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's in people over 40.
8. Almonds
A study has shown that consumption of nuts is associated with a decrease in major chronic diseases in the middle-aged and elderly. Almonds, one of the vital nuts, may help prevent oxidative stress and chronic inflammation and decrease the risk of age-related diseases such as cancers and cognitive disorders. [4]
Superfoods For Women
1. Milk
Bone mineral density decreases with age and related diseases like osteoporosis is mainly prevalent in older women. Milk is a rich source of calcium which may help prevent loss of bone mass and age-related bone diseases in women. [5]
2. Yoghurt
As women reach middle-age, psycho-physiological diseases get common. Yoghurt may help prevent the risk of bone-related diseases, psychological problems and pre-menopausal symptoms in women reaching 40 or over 40 years. It is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12 and riboflavin.
3. Spinach
Green leafy vegetables like spinach contain antioxidant nutrients such as vitamin C. A study has shown that antioxidant phenolic compounds in spinach increase the serum antioxidants in humans and may help reduce free radicals in the body and reduce ageing. [6]
4. Flax seeds
Flax seeds are rich in phytoestrogens and nutrients like linolenic acids, vitamin A, potassium, vitamin C and potassium. The high content of estrogens in flaxseeds may help maintain hormonal balance and reproductive functions in women, which often tend to decrease with age.
5. Blueberries
Consumption of blueberries is related to a decrease in cognitive decline in older women. It is known to improve memory and motor functions due to the high content of antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin K and manganese.
6. Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts are rich in selenium that tend to improve cognitive performance in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. Magnesium in brazil nuts also helps reduce symptoms such as muscle weakness, fatigue, hot flashes and numbness. [7]
7. Sauerkraut
Sauerkraut or fermented cabbage is enriched with lactic acid, tyramines, phytoestrogens, vitamins like A and C, and minerals like potassium, iron and folate. Sauerkraut is considered a superfood to improve mental health problems, support bone health and reduce the risk of breast cancer.
8. Mackerel
Omega-3 is a vital nutrient for women to prevent the risk of heart diseases, maintain blood count, boost immunity and reduce psychological symptoms due to premenopausal symptoms. Mackerel is a great source of omega-3 and can be considered one of the superfoods for women over 40.
