Best Fruits And Vegetables To Have In Winter

There are certain fruits and vegetables that should be consumed in the winters. These fruits and vegetables are high in phytochemicals and antioxidants that will help prevent you from catching a cold or having a winter allergy or any other winter-related health problems.

The foods are nutrient-packed and help keep your body fit and healthy during the colder months.

In this article, we will write about the best fruits and vegetables to have during the cold winter months.

Best Fruits To Have In Winter

1. Citrus fruits

Orange, lemon, grapefruit, kumquat, lime and clementine are rich in vitamin C and flavonoids. Consuming citrus fruits will help strengthen the immune system, prevent dull skin and hair breakage, which is common during the winter months [1] .

2. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are another nutritious fruit packed with polyphenol antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels and also can help treat of common cold [2] .

3. Guava

Guava contains vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B6, manganese, potassium and other essential vitamins and minerals. Eating guava during the cold winter months is considered very effective in bringing relief from cold and flu [3] .

4. Custard apples

Custard apples contain a chock full of nutrients like vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and vitamin B6, to name a few. Your skin tends to become dull and cracked during the winter season so, eating custard apples can help heal your skin and keep it healthy [4] .

5. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries are rich in vitamin C and polyphenol antioxidants that aid in the prevention of cold and flu, as well as reduce the symptoms of allergies [5] .

6. Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain which acts as a powerful exfoliator and dissolves inactive proteins and dead skin cells, making your skin free of pigmentation and blemishes. In addition, the vitamin E and vitamin A content in papaya helps to rejuvenate your skin, especially during the winter months [6] .

Best Vegetables To Have In Winter

1. Kale

Kale is one of the healthiest leafy vegetables loaded with flavonoid antioxidants like quercetin and kaempferol that is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming kale can aid in lowering the risk of cancer and help fight off infections [7] .

2. Carrots

Carrots are a popular root vegetable found throughout the winters. They are an excellent source of beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A on being consumed Vitamin A is necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system and improves eye health, among others [8] .

3. Parsnips

Parsnips are another root vegetable high in antioxidants that help prevent oxidative stress and decrease damage to the cells [9] . Parsnips are highly nutritious and have a slightly sweet taste. They contain essential nutrients like vitamin B, vitamin E, manganese, magnesium, and vitamin C.

4. Radish

Radish is a common winter vegetable that is consumed to aid digestion, fight cough and cold, regulate blood pressure, and enhance skin health [10] .

5. Red cabbage

Red cabbages are an excellent source of manganese, potassium, and B vitamins. They are also high in anthocyanins which reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer and other chronic diseases. Apart from this, eating cabbages during the cold winter months will help boost your immunity too [11] .

6. Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts are a great source of vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, and manganese. These nutrients aid in proper brain function, stabilizes blood sugar levels and enhances skin and hair health [12] .

