World Heart Day 2018: Tips To Maintain A Healthy Heart

September 29 marks the World Heart Day. The main aim of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about cardiovascular ailments which include heart attacks, strokes, etc. The theme for World Heart Day 2018 is "My heart, your heart". This theme explains that we must take care of our heart as well as the hearts of our close ones.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across the world. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.9 million people died of cardiovascular diseases in 2016.
In this article, we will discuss the basic things we should follow in order to make sure we remain heart healthy and keep heart ailments at bay.
Tips To Maintain A Healthy Heart
1. Work out every day
2. Eat healthy
3. Follow a healthy lifestyle
4. Avoid cholesterol and sodium
5. Keep stress at bay
If you live a lethargic lifestyle which includes no workout at all you are simply raising the risks of getting heart diseases! It is very important to exercise daily. Exercising strengthens your heart muscles and it helps the heart in pumping the blood better which improves blood circulation in your body. Apart from improving your heart health, exercising also helps in strengthening all the muscles of your body and it also improves your lung health.
Food plays a crucial role in maintaining your overall health. The lack of nutrients affects the functioning of the organs in your body. Maintaining cardiovascular health is very important for your well being, here are some foods you should include in your diet to enhance your heart's functioning:
- Oatmeal
- Flaxseeds
- Berries
- Nuts
- 4-ounce glass of red wine
- Orange-, red- and yellow-coloured vegetables
- Oranges
- Papayas
- Cantaloupes
- Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids
- Dark beans
- Dark chocolate
- Broccoli
To make sure that your heart is healthy and is functioning properly, you need to let go of certain habits which are unhealthy. Some of these habits include smoking, excessive drinking and even drugs like cocaine and heroin. Do not indulge in these habits as they harm your health to a great extent in the long run and at times the damage caused becomes irreversible. Sometimes smoking and drinking a lot or doing drugs can be extremely fatal and cause death.
Too much cholesterol results in blocked arteries which lead to heart strokes. Similarly consuming sodium in excess causes high blood pressure or hypertension, which is one of the major causes behind heart strokes, heart attacks and various other cardiovascular problems. Make sure you avoid consuming too much fatty foods, saturated vegetable oils such as and palm oil, foods with transfats and limit your salt intake.
Stress is not good for your heart health as well as mental health; if you stay too stressed it can trigger your blood pressure and even lead to increased heart rate and breathing. If you feel you are way too stressed you should try consulting a doctor or talking to a psychiatrist, doing so will help you in keeping it under control. You should also meditate and do breathing exercises, as these help in calming your mind and body down and make you feel free from stress and tension. A tension-free mind is one of the keys to a healthy heart.
Make sure you and your loved ones follow these 5 simple tips to maintain your heart health. Boldsky wishes you a very happy and healthy World Heart Day 2018.