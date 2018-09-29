World Heart Day 2018: Tips To Maintain A Healthy Heart

September 29 marks the World Heart Day. The main aim of celebrating this day is to spread awareness about cardiovascular ailments which include heart attacks, strokes, etc. The theme for World Heart Day 2018 is "My heart, your heart". This theme explains that we must take care of our heart as well as the hearts of our close ones.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across the world. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.9 million people died of cardiovascular diseases in 2016.

In this article, we will discuss the basic things we should follow in order to make sure we remain heart healthy and keep heart ailments at bay.

Tips To Maintain A Healthy Heart

1. Work out every day

2. Eat healthy

3. Follow a healthy lifestyle

4. Avoid cholesterol and sodium

5. Keep stress at bay