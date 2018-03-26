Do You Know These 9 Foods That Increase Blood Pressure?

There's a reason why high blood pressure is considered dangerous.
It can damage the walls of your arteries over time, especially the small ones, leading to organ failure or heart abnormalities.
So, if you are currently suffering from high blood pressure or are borderline hypertensive, the following list of 9 foods that increase blood pressure will definitely be beneficial to you.
#1 Canned Products
From canned beans to canned tuna, all canned products are saturated with salt to prevent them from going bad while they sit on the shelf of grocery stores. And since excess sodium in your blood increases your blood volume, which in turn increases your blood pressure, you should definitely remove it from your diet if you are hypertensive.
#2 Foods Rich in Fats
Fatty foods increase your body's cholesterol load, which causes hardening of arterial walls. Since this is responsible for increasing your blood pressure, you should definitely cut out such foods from your diet and instead increase the number of fruits and vegetables you have as their high-fiber and polyunsaturated fat content is good for maintaining your blood pressure.
#3 Alcohol
One glass of wine or a beer is not going to send your blood pressure shooting to thedanger zone. But if you regularly binge of alcohol, you are definitely inviting trouble in the hypertension department.
#4 Coffee
Ever squeezed the mouth of a water pipe and made it spurt water faster? That's exactly what happens to your body when you drink coffee.
Since caffeine in coffee is known to cause constriction of your blood vessels, this, in turn, causes a spike in your blood pressure, which is dangerous for those already suffering from hypertension.
#5 Whole Milk
Whole milk is rich in fats, especially that obtained from buffaloes and goats. This is known to increase blood pressure. So it's best if you steer clear of this.
#6 Cheese
Processed cheese is packed with salt to give it that sharp, tangy taste. And while some varieties of cheese, like mozzarella and emmental, are not as salty, most varieties of cheese are, especially cheddar, feta, and edam.
#7 Sugary Foods
You know that too much sugar in your food can cause diabetes and obesity. But what you probably don't know is that too much sugar can also precipitate hypertension over time as central fat is known to harden blood vessels and reduce their flexibility.
#8 Processed Meat
There are two reasons why processed meat is bad for you if you have high blood pressure.
One, it is saturated with preservatives, especially salt, which is known to cause spikes in blood pressure.
And two, processing meat increases the concentration of bad fats in them, which increases your blood cholesterol level and over time causes arterial hardening.
#9 Pickles
The process of pickling uses a lot of salt as that prevents perishable fruits, veggies, and meat from rotting. That's why the flesh of pickled food always contains an extraordinary amount of salt, which is super bad for anyone who has high blood pressure.
Related Articles
- 11 Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds
- Hypertension Alert! 10 Foods To Avoid With High Blood Pressure
- 10 Surprising Good Facts About White Chocolates
- 10 Foods To Strictly Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure (Hypertension)
- Hypertension Risk High Among Childhood Cancer Survivors – Study
- Study Asserts This Best Way To Reduce Hypertension
- Hypertension Can Be Dangerous, It Can Lead To This Serious Problem
- Prevalence Of Hypertension Higher In Urban Men: Study
- Can Smoking Marijuana Cause High Blood Pressure?
- Survey Reveals Mental Illness High Among Smokers; Natural Remedies That Helps To Quit Smoking
- Diabetes, High Blood Pressure Increases Risk Of Dementia
- Delhi Witness Rise In Hypertension Cases; 5 Effective Ways To Prevent Hypertension
- 10 Side Effects Of Beetroot You Should Know
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.