10 Side Effects Of Raw Garlic You Should Know

Have you ever thought that the small garlic pod could cause serious side effects? No, there's nothing to worry about! Having raw garlic or consuming too much of garlic can have side effects on the body which can be life-threatening.

Garlic is a common ingredient used in all types of cooking, mostly Indian cooking to enhance the flavour and taste. Not only garlic is used in cooking, it is also used in traditional medicine.

Garlic contains many essential minerals like calcium, iron, iodine, sulfur, etc. which helps in reducing many ailments. It benefits the body in many ways which includes lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, fighting infection and boosting the immune system.

But, over consumption of garlic or eating them raw could affect the health in many ways. Let's have a look at some of the side effects of garlic, shall we?

1. Might Hurt The Liver

Excess consumption of garlic could hurt the liver, which is one of the most vital organs of the body. A noted Indian study has mentioned that if garlic is consumed in large quantities, it could lead to liver toxicity.