10 Side Effects Of Raw Garlic You Should Know

Written By:

Have you ever thought that the small garlic pod could cause serious side effects? No, there's nothing to worry about! Having raw garlic or consuming too much of garlic can have side effects on the body which can be life-threatening.

Garlic is a common ingredient used in all types of cooking, mostly Indian cooking to enhance the flavour and taste. Not only garlic is used in cooking, it is also used in traditional medicine.

Garlic contains many essential minerals like calcium, iron, iodine, sulfur, etc. which helps in reducing many ailments. It benefits the body in many ways which includes lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, fighting infection and boosting the immune system.

But, over consumption of garlic or eating them raw could affect the health in many ways. Let's have a look at some of the side effects of garlic, shall we?

side effects of raw garlic

1. Might Hurt The Liver

Excess consumption of garlic could hurt the liver, which is one of the most vital organs of the body. A noted Indian study has mentioned that if garlic is consumed in large quantities, it could lead to liver toxicity.

Array

2. Diarrhoea

Diarrhoea can be caused if you consume garlic on an empty stomach. For some people, garlic is a gas-forming food which causes gas in the stomach leading to diarrhoea.

Array

3. Nausea, Vomiting And Heartburn

According to the National Cancer Institute, consuming fresh garlic or garlic oil on an empty stomach could lead to heartburn, nausea and vomiting. Also a report published by the Harvard Medical school stated that garlic can cause gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Array

4. Might Aggravate Bleeding

You shouldn't consume garlic along with blood-thinning medicines as stated by the University of Maryland Medical Centre. It is because garlic can increase the risk of bleeding. Also, after a surgery, one shouldn't consume garlic for at least 2 weeks.

Array

5. Might Cause Gastric Issues

Eating too much of raw garlic can have negative effects on gastric health. Garlic can cause digestion problems if had in large quantities. Limit the intake of garlic in foods and avoid consuming them raw.

Array

6. Can Cause Dizziness

Garlic has shown signs of dizziness in some people. Experts suggest that this could be the result of excessive reduction of blood pressure levels. So, people suffering from low blood pressure should keep this in mind.

Array

7. Might Cause Rashes

Consumption of excessive raw garlic could cause skin irritation. It is because garlic contains an enzyme called alliin lyase that could cause irritation in the skin.

Array

8. Headache

If raw garlic is eaten, it could trigger migraine headaches. Garlic might stimulate the trigeminal nerve to release neuronal signalling molecules that rush to the membrane covering your brain that causes headache.

Array

9. Might Cause Vision Changes

Excessive intake of garlic can cause hyphema, a condition that causes bleeding inside the eye chamber. Eye chamber is the space between the cornea and the iris. This condition can cause vision loss too, such is the side effect of raw garlic.

Array

10. Bad For Pregnant Women

Garlic consumed in large quantities could affect pregnancy as well. Pregnant women or lactating mothers should avoid garlic during this period as it may induce labour.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2018
