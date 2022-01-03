Good For Heart, Digestion, Immunity And Other Amazing Health Benefits Of Black Garlic

Health Benefits Of Black Garlic

1. May aid heart health

Black garlic has cardioprotective effects; it may help improve heart functions in patients with coronary heart disease due to the abundance of antioxidants in it, says a study. Chronic heart diseases are mainly a result of inflammation, neurohormones and cytokines. Black garlic may help improve blood circulation in patients with heart diseases, along with improving their heart functions and levels of neurohormones. [3] It also helps prevent related diseases like high blood pressure and atherosclerosis.

2. May boost immunity

Black garlic has immune enhancement activities mainly due to the high concentration of SAC and SAMC. According to a study, black garlic shows a strong immune response compared to raw garlic in terms of antioxidant and anticancer activities. In short, black garlic may help boost the immune system by frightening against free radicals in the body and preventing the risk of cell inflammation and proliferation. [4]

3. May help with allergies

Allergic responses are of various types; they are mainly mediated by the release of inflammatory cytokines such as histamine, beta-hexosaminidase, TNF-alpha and leukotrienes. A study has shown that black garlic may help suppress the release of these cytokines and prevent the triggering of allergies. This is mainly due to the phenolic content in black garlic that also helps boost immunity and manage chronic allergic responses. [5]

4. May manage diabetes

In a study, black garlic has shown stronger antidiabetic and antioxidant effects compared to garlic and thus, the prior could be helpful in preventing diabetes and its complications. Studies say that diabetes is mainly a result of oxidative stress and as black garlic is packed with the same, it may help reduce the risk of diabetes or prevent its complications such as retinopathy, neuropathy or heart diseases. [6]

5. May have cancer-preventive properties

Studies say that around one-third of cancer cases can be prevented by changes in diets. Black garlic has anticancer properties and consumption of this superfood may have positive effects against cell growth, mainly due to the presence of active compounds like SAC, pyruvate, arginine and amino acids. These compounds may help inhibit cell growth and improve cell functions.[7]