Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?

oi-Amritha K

Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses.

A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer.

Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system and reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, but it also has antibiotic properties. Furthermore, garlic is loaded with antioxidants that prevent your cells from being damaged by oxidative stress [1].

Some of these antioxidant properties may also help prevent diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's. However, some individuals should avoid garlic due to its toxic properties. And today, we will examine who should avoid garlic and why.

Who Should Avoid Garlic?

Garlic has many health benefits; however, for some people, it can be not so healthy.

1. Do not eat garlic if you have acidity

While garlic has many health benefits, doctors generally advise against eating garlic if you have acid reflux. Such people may experience heartburn after eating garlic. Additionally, people suffering from acidic problems should not consume it on an empty stomach [2].

2. Do not eat garlic if you have a sensitive stomach

Those with very sensitive stomachs or digestive systems should also avoid consuming garlic as garlic contains fructans, an acid that can irritate and inflame the lining of the oesophagus [3].

3. Avoid garlic if you have an odour problem

Garlic can cause bad breath. Therefore, if you are already experiencing bad breath or body odour, you should refrain from consuming garlic. Consuming garlic can make your body and mouth odour worse [4].

4. Do not eat garlic while taking certain medicines

As long as garlic is eaten in small amounts as part of the diet, it is unlikely to cause drug interactions. However, when garlic is consumed in large quantities as a supplement, it may interact with drugs that prevent blood clots (such as warfarin), increasing bleeding risks [5].

5. Avoid garlic if you have surgery scheduled

Garlic may prolong bleeding and alter blood pressure. Garlic may also lower blood sugar levels. It is recommended that you stop taking garlic at least two weeks prior to surgery [6].

6. If you have other food allergies, be cautious

In addition to causing allergic contact dermatitis, garlic is also a known type I allergen. Symptoms of garlic allergy include gastrointestinal symptoms, contact dermatitis, urticaria, occupational asthma, or even anaphylaxis. This type of allergy is relatively uncommon, however it is not uncommon [7].

If you are someone who is allergic to certain food groups, be cautious when consuming garlic.

On A Final Note...

As a general rule, eating garlic can result in breath and body odour, heartburn, and an upset stomach. Some people are allergic to garlic, and taking garlic supplements may increase the risk of bleeding in some people.

These side effects can become more noticeable when raw garlic is consumed.