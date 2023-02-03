Just In
- 1 min ago Can Valentine's Day Have A Negative Influence On Romantic Partners?
- 15 min ago Nora Fatehi Fitness Tips: 4 Lessons From The Dancing Diva!
- 32 min ago Parenting Tips: 5 Reasons Why You Should Switch To Plastic-Free Toys
- 1 hr ago Amazing Health Benefits Of Elephant Foot Yam: Is It Safe For Pregnant Women?
Don't Miss
- News Assets of 71 MPs grew by 286 per cent since 2009: Report
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Spills Beans About Sumbul Touqeer’s Wedding; Says ‘Mujhe Lagta Hai….’
- Finance HDFC Bank- How to Get Customer ID or CIF Number?
- Sports ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva special stuns Kerala Blasters FC as East Bengal FC seal clinical win
- Travel Honeymoon special: Most Romantic cities in the World
- Automobiles Tata Harrier, Safari Red Dark Edition Launch In March – ADAS, Bigger Screen & More
- Technology Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition India Launch Confirmed: Pre-Booking May Earn Free Smartphone
- Education UGC NET December Exam 2022: Exam City Intimation Link will be available soon; Check Details Here
Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?
Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses.
A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer.
Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system and reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, but it also has antibiotic properties. Furthermore, garlic is loaded with antioxidants that prevent your cells from being damaged by oxidative stress [1].
Some of these antioxidant properties may also help prevent diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's. However, some individuals should avoid garlic due to its toxic properties. And today, we will examine who should avoid garlic and why.
Who Should Avoid Garlic?
Garlic has many health benefits; however, for some people, it can be not so healthy.
1. Do not eat garlic if you have acidity
While garlic has many health benefits, doctors generally advise against eating garlic if you have acid reflux. Such people may experience heartburn after eating garlic. Additionally, people suffering from acidic problems should not consume it on an empty stomach [2].
2. Do not eat garlic if you have a sensitive stomach
Those with very sensitive stomachs or digestive systems should also avoid consuming garlic as garlic contains fructans, an acid that can irritate and inflame the lining of the oesophagus [3].
3. Avoid garlic if you have an odour problem
Garlic can cause bad breath. Therefore, if you are already experiencing bad breath or body odour, you should refrain from consuming garlic. Consuming garlic can make your body and mouth odour worse [4].
4. Do not eat garlic while taking certain medicines
As long as garlic is eaten in small amounts as part of the diet, it is unlikely to cause drug interactions. However, when garlic is consumed in large quantities as a supplement, it may interact with drugs that prevent blood clots (such as warfarin), increasing bleeding risks [5].
5. Avoid garlic if you have surgery scheduled
Garlic may prolong bleeding and alter blood pressure. Garlic may also lower blood sugar levels. It is recommended that you stop taking garlic at least two weeks prior to surgery [6].
6. If you have other food allergies, be cautious
In addition to causing allergic contact dermatitis, garlic is also a known type I allergen. Symptoms of garlic allergy include gastrointestinal symptoms, contact dermatitis, urticaria, occupational asthma, or even anaphylaxis. This type of allergy is relatively uncommon, however it is not uncommon [7].
If you are someone who is allergic to certain food groups, be cautious when consuming garlic.
On A Final Note...
As a general rule, eating garlic can result in breath and body odour, heartburn, and an upset stomach. Some people are allergic to garlic, and taking garlic supplements may increase the risk of bleeding in some people.
These side effects can become more noticeable when raw garlic is consumed.
- nutritionHealth Benefits Of Garlic: From Common Cold To Cancer Treatment
- wellnessSingle Clove Garlic: What Are The Health Benefits Of This Garlic Type And How Is It Used?
- wellnessAmazing Health Benefits Of Black Garlic: Good For The Heart, Digestive Health And Immunity
- skin careTurmeric And Garlic Homemade Face Masks For Fighting Acne: Which One Would You Choose?
- wellnessHow Does Garlic Help You Stay Healthy During The Winter Season?
- wellnessHome Remedies That ACTUALLY Work: From Peppermint, Garlic To Honey, Turmeric And More
- wellnessEffective Home Remedies To Restore The Sense Of Smell And Taste
- wellness11 Safe And Effective Home Remedies To Remove Earwax And Treat Earache
- wellnessBenefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water
- pulseUnique Garlic Peeling Hack Is Blowing People's Minds
- wellness11 Best Home Remedies For Cataract
- disorders cure10 Effective Home Remedies & Lifestyle Tips For Meningitis