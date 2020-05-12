Food Allergy Awareness Week 2020: What Is A Food Allergy? Common Allergens, Symptoms & Risk Factors

What Is A Food Allergy? A food allergy can be described as a condition in which certain foods trigger an abnormal immune response. This immune system reaction can arise from even a tiny amount of allergy-causing food, resulting in digestive problems, hives or swollen airways [2]. Reports point out that food allergies affect an estimated 6 to 8 per cent of children under age 3 and up to 3 per cent of adults [3]. In some people, food allergies can cause severe symptoms or even a life-threatening reaction is known as anaphylaxis [4]. While some people, especially children outgrow their food allergy as they get older - it is not the case for everyone. 5 Healthy Alternatives For Your Everyday Food One develops a food allergy when the immune system wrongly recognises certain proteins in food as harmful and causes to implement protective measures, including releasing chemicals like histamine, which causes inflammation [5].

What Are The Types Of Food Allergy? Food allergies can be divided into two main types and they are, IgE antibody or non-IgE antibody [6]. In an IgE food allergy, the IgE antibody is released by your immune system, and in a non-IgE food allergy, IgE antibodies aren't released, and other parts of the immune system are used to fight the threat [7]. Healthy Foods That Help Control Hunger Note: Antibodies are a type of blood protein used by the immune system to recognize and fight infection.

What Are The Symptoms Of Food Allergy? Symptoms can occur anywhere from a few minutes after exposure to a few hours later and the most common symptoms of food allergy are as follows [6]: Swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching or eczema

Diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting 7 Symptoms You Should NOT Hide From Your Doctor In severe cases, a food allergy can cause anaphylaxis - which is often fatal [7]. The symptoms of anaphylaxis are as follows: Rapid pulse

Tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Dizziness, lightheadedness or loss of consciousness

What Are The Most Common Food Allergies/ What Are The Causes Of Food Allergies? As aforementioned, certain foods are increasingly prone to trigger food allergies in people and they are as follows [8]: Peanuts: Peanut allergies are very common and can cause severe and potentially fatal allergic reactions. While the reason people develop a peanut allergy is not known, individuals with a family history of peanut allergies are most at risk [9]. Peanut allergies affect around 4-8 per cent of children and 1-2 per cent of adults [10]. However, most children with peanut allergies overcome the allergy as they reach their teenage years. Symptoms specific to a peanut allergy are runny nose, hives, redness or swelling, digestive problems and tightness of the throat. Shellfish: Another common type of food allergy, this one develops as a result of your body attacking proteins from the shellfish. Common shellfish allergens are shrimp, prawns, lobster, and squid [11]. The most common trigger of a seafood allergy is a protein called tropomyosin and the symptoms develop rather quickly. Holding In A Sneeze Can Be Dangerous Symptoms specific to a shellfish allergy are digestive issues like vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain [12]. This allergy will no resolve with time, so people with the allergy must exclude all shellfish from their diet. Tree Nuts: A very common food allergy around the globe, a tree nut allergy is an allergy to some of the nuts that come from trees [13]. People with a tree nut allergy will also be allergic to Brazil nuts, almonds, cashews, macadamia nut, pistachios and walnuts [14]. They will also be food products such as oil and butter made with these nuts. Treen nut allergies are responsible for around 50 per cent of anaphylaxis-related deaths [15]. Due to this, people with nut allergies are advised to carry an epi-pen - which can help in the event of an allergic reaction.

What Are The Most Common Food Allergies/ What Are The Causes Of Food Allergies? Eggs: An egg allergy is the second most common cause of food allergy in children [16]. However, most of them outgrow the allergy with age. Some people can be allergic to egg whites, but not the yolks and vice-versa. Symptoms specific to an egg allergy are digestive distress, such as a stomach ache, skin reactions, such as hives or a rash, respiratory problems and anaphylaxis - in rare cases [17]. Cow's Milk: An allergy to cow's milk is most often seen in babies and young children, especially if they have been exposed to cow's milk protein before they are six months old [18]. However, most of the children outgrow the allergy, making it much less common in adults. An individual who is allergic to cow's milk should avoid milk, milk powder, cheese, butter, margarine, ice cream, yoghurt and cream [19]. Are Your Period Choices Affecting Your Health? Some of the other common food that causes allergies are as follows: Soy

Wheat

Fish, mostly in adults

Corn

Seeds

Kiwi fruit

Passion fruit

Celery

Garlic In children, food allergies are commonly triggered by proteins in peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, cow's milk, wheat and soy. And in adults, food allergies are triggered by certain proteins in shellfish, such as shrimp, lobster and crab, peanuts, tree nuts, such as walnuts and pecans and fish [20].

What Are The Risk Factors For Food Allergies? The common risk factors are as follows [21]: Age : Food allergies are more common in children, especially toddlers and infants.

: Food allergies are more common in children, especially toddlers and infants. Asthma : Asthma and food allergy commonly occur together.

: Asthma and food allergy commonly occur together. Other food allergies : If an individual is already allergic to one food, they may be at increased risk of becoming allergic to another.

: If an individual is already allergic to one food, they may be at increased risk of becoming allergic to another. Having a history of asthma

Delaying use of epinephrine to treat the food allergy symptoms, in the case of an anaphylactic reaction

Not having hives or other skin symptoms, in the case of an anaphylactic reaction. The complications of food allergies include anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction and atopic dermatitis (eczema), a food allergy may cause a skin reaction, such as eczema [22].

How Is A Food Allergy Diagnosed? There is no specific way to confirm or rule out a food allergy. The doctor will examine the symptoms, family history of allergies, carry out a physical examination and a skin test [23]. Once the preliminary diagnosis is done, the doctor may ask you to undergo the following tests. Elimination test where the doctor will advise you to eliminate suspect foods for a week, which can help link symptoms to specific foods.

Oral food challenge, where you will be given small but increasing amounts of the food suspected of causing your symptoms.

A blood test to measure your immune system's response to particular foods by measuring the allergy-related antibody (IgE).

What Are The Treatments For A Food Allergy? For a minor food allergy : Over-the-counter antihistamines can help reduce symptoms [24].

: Over-the-counter antihistamines can help reduce symptoms [24]. For a severe allergic reaction: You may need an emergency injection of epinephrine and medical attention. Many people with allergies carry an epinephrine autoinjector, where they will be trained by the doctor on how to use it [25]. Some of the possible treatments measures for food allergies are oral immunotherapy and early exposure. Researchers are studying the safe implementation and use of these two in the treatment of food allergies [26].