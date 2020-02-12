Just In
10 Ways To Raise Low Blood Pressure Quickly
You are travelling on the bus, train or you are at your workplace and suddenly, you start sweating, the surrounding tends to become dark and you get to the verge of collapsing. These are a few of the basic symptoms you might have when your blood pressure goes down.
Certain signs and symptoms indicate that you are suffering from low blood pressure. Some common ones are fatigue, fainting, dizziness, and light-headedness [1]. In order to prevent such a situation, and if your blood pressure goes down quite frequently, then there are certain foods that you can keep handy in your bag when you travel which can help prevent low blood pressure and also help to raise the blood pressure level instantly [2].
Let us look at some simple and easy ways that can aid in treating low blood pressure.
1. Salt
Carrying salt along with you is essential if you frequently suffer from low blood pressure. Whenever you feel the blood pressure going down, quickly add a pinch of salt to a glass of water, stir it and then drink it all. This helps in increasing the blood pressure instantly due to the sodium which can raise your low blood pressure levels [3].
2. Glucose
Adding two teaspoons of glucose with a pinch of salt in a glass of water, can be mixed and consumed to help increase the blood pressure level quickly. Hence, it is always good to carry a pack of glucose along with you if you have ever had low blood pressure before [4].
3. Raisins
If you suffer from low blood pressure on a frequent basis, it is best to carry a handful of raisins along with you. Raisins are known to be the best foods to eat to prevent low blood pressure [5].
Have about 10-15 pieces of raisins if you feel that your blood pressure level is going down. Also, one could soak them in water overnight and have them on an empty stomach the next morning.
4. Honey
Keep a small bottle of honey handy in your bag and whenever you feel dizzy due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, add one teaspoon of honey with a pinch of salt to a glass of water and drink it immediately. This helps to increase the blood pressure level instantly [6].
5. Coffee
Another easy and quick means for increasing your blood pressure to normal is by consuming caffeine. Two cups of coffee can be a temporary remedy for increasing the blood pressure level [7]. Drinking black coffee is the best option.
6. Green Tea
Enriched with caffeine, green tea can help improve your condition [8]. In a cup of hot water add a teaspoon of green tea. Simmer it for 10 minutes and strain it. Add a spoon of honey before sipping. Have this twice or thrice in a day.
7. Ginseng
Ginseng tea is one of the perfect remedies for treating low blood pressure at home [9]. In a cup of water add 1 teaspoon of ginseng tea and bring it to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes and strain it. Cool it and add a spoon of honey before consuming.
8. Holy basil (Tulsi)
Chew 5-6 tulsi leaves when you are feeling low. Besides being holy, basil, also commonly called tulsi, has several medicinal properties, such as anti-inflammatory, adaptogenic, therapeutic, and cardio-protective [10]. It is enriched with potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium - which can help regulate your blood pressure [11].
9. Liquorice
For curing hypotension, liquorice roots can do wonders [12]. In a cup of water add a teaspoon of liquorice tea. Boil it for a few minutes and simmer it for 5 minutes. Strain it and add a spoon of honey before consuming.
10. Water
Sometimes, low blood pressure can also be caused by dehydration. Hence, water is required to hydrate the body. When you have the symptoms of low blood pressure, try to drink lots of water, as it helps increase the blood pressure level instantly [13].
On A Final Note…
Having low blood pressure once in a while is not a cause for concern. However, constant and continuous bouts of can affect your overall health in various ways. Discuss with your doctor regarding the low blood pressure issue and learn to recognise the triggers and symptoms.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q.What is a dangerously low blood pressure?
A. Most doctors consider blood pressure too low only if it causes symptoms. Some experts define low blood pressure as readings lower than 90 mm Hg systolic or 60 mm Hg diastolic. If either number is below that, your pressure is lower than normal.
Q. Can you die from low blood pressure?
A. If low blood pressure causes lack of blood flow to the organs of the body, then those organs will start to fail. This may result in stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, and bowel ischemia. Shock and death are the end result of prolonged low blood pressure.
Q.Is low blood pressure good?
A. Some people have a blood pressure level that is lower than normal. In general this may be good news - because the lower your blood pressure is, the lower your risk of stroke or heart disease. However, in a few cases, having low blood pressure can cause problems, so you might need to speak to your doctor or nurse.