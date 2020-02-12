10 Ways To Raise Low Blood Pressure Quickly

1. Salt Carrying salt along with you is essential if you frequently suffer from low blood pressure. Whenever you feel the blood pressure going down, quickly add a pinch of salt to a glass of water, stir it and then drink it all. This helps in increasing the blood pressure instantly due to the sodium which can raise your low blood pressure levels [3].

2. Glucose Adding two teaspoons of glucose with a pinch of salt in a glass of water, can be mixed and consumed to help increase the blood pressure level quickly. Hence, it is always good to carry a pack of glucose along with you if you have ever had low blood pressure before [4].

3. Raisins If you suffer from low blood pressure on a frequent basis, it is best to carry a handful of raisins along with you. Raisins are known to be the best foods to eat to prevent low blood pressure [5]. Have about 10-15 pieces of raisins if you feel that your blood pressure level is going down. Also, one could soak them in water overnight and have them on an empty stomach the next morning.

4. Honey Keep a small bottle of honey handy in your bag and whenever you feel dizzy due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, add one teaspoon of honey with a pinch of salt to a glass of water and drink it immediately. This helps to increase the blood pressure level instantly [6].

5. Coffee Another easy and quick means for increasing your blood pressure to normal is by consuming caffeine. Two cups of coffee can be a temporary remedy for increasing the blood pressure level [7]. Drinking black coffee is the best option.

6. Green Tea Enriched with caffeine, green tea can help improve your condition [8]. In a cup of hot water add a teaspoon of green tea. Simmer it for 10 minutes and strain it. Add a spoon of honey before sipping. Have this twice or thrice in a day.

7. Ginseng Ginseng tea is one of the perfect remedies for treating low blood pressure at home [9]. In a cup of water add 1 teaspoon of ginseng tea and bring it to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes and strain it. Cool it and add a spoon of honey before consuming.

8. Holy basil (Tulsi) Chew 5-6 tulsi leaves when you are feeling low. Besides being holy, basil, also commonly called tulsi, has several medicinal properties, such as anti-inflammatory, adaptogenic, therapeutic, and cardio-protective [10]. It is enriched with potassium, vitamin C, and magnesium - which can help regulate your blood pressure [11].

9. Liquorice For curing hypotension, liquorice roots can do wonders [12]. In a cup of water add a teaspoon of liquorice tea. Boil it for a few minutes and simmer it for 5 minutes. Strain it and add a spoon of honey before consuming.

10. Water Sometimes, low blood pressure can also be caused by dehydration. Hence, water is required to hydrate the body. When you have the symptoms of low blood pressure, try to drink lots of water, as it helps increase the blood pressure level instantly [13].

On A Final Note… Having low blood pressure once in a while is not a cause for concern. However, constant and continuous bouts of can affect your overall health in various ways. Discuss with your doctor regarding the low blood pressure issue and learn to recognise the triggers and symptoms.