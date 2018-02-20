10 Simple Home Remedies For Fatigue

Are you always feeling tired, which lets you stay stuck on bed? If you are struggling half of the time to stay awake, then you must be suffering with fatigue and tiredness. Sometimes, fatigue is often accompanied by a low sex drive and lack of motivation.
There are also other factors that contribute to fatigue, which include lack of sleep, inadequate nutrition, allergies, infections, anaemia, hypothyroidism, heart disease, cancer, diabetes and AIDS.
But how will you know that you have fatigue? You will have these following symptoms which are body aches, digestive problems, low blood pressure, poor sleep, headaches and skin discolouration to name a few.
A proper lifestyle and diet with the right amount of foods will relieve you from fatigue and tiredness. This might take some time, meanwhile you could try out these simple home remedies for fatigue that will work on your body instantly.
Here is a list of simple and easy home remedies for fatigue.
1. Vitamin B Complex
Several B vitamins play a major role in cell metabolism that helps to keep your energy level high.
- Eat foods which are rich in B vitamins like beans, whole grains and dairy products.
2. Coconut Oil
Organic coconut oil helps in fighting off fatigue because it contains healthy fats that provide energy to the body.
- You can add organic coconut oil in your smoothies, coffee or any of the foods that you cook.
3. Licorice Root
Licorice root is a herb that regulates cortisol levels and boosts the stress-fighting hormone.
- Add a teaspoon of licorice powder to 1 cup of hot water and steep it for 10 minutes.
- Strain it and drink this tea thrice a day for a week.
4. Vitamin C-rich Foods
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help to fight off fatigue. This vitamin plays an important role in the production of cortisol.
- Include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet like broccoli, kiwi, grape fruits, oranges, strawberries, tomatoes, etc.
5. Foods Rich In Water Content & Hydration
The body needs water to function in a proper way. Water provides energy to the body and will make you feel less fatigued.
- Drink 8 glasses of water daily to ensure that your body is not dehydrated.
- You can also drink home-made fruit or vegetable juices or have fruits that are rich in water content like watermelon.
6. Magnesium-based Foods
Magnesium helps in breaking down glucose into energy. A deficiency of magnesium in the body will affect your energy and stamina.
- Have magnesium-rich foods which are nuts, seeds, fish, soybeans, avocados, bananas and dark chocolate.
7. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha helps in relieving stress and fatigue. The powerful herb reduces anxiety, improves sleep and immune function.
- Take 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder, add it to a glass of warm milk and honey.
- Drink this before bedtime.
8. Exercises
Physical activity is a great way to keep you fit and relieve you from fatigue.
- Perform exercises like swimming, jogging, dancing and walking.
9. Basil Tea
Holy basil, or tulsi, as it is called helps to cure stress and fatigue naturally. This herb aids the body naturally to cope with stress.
- Add 5-6 basil leaves in a cup of boiling water.
- Boil for 4 minutes and strain it.
- Add honey to it and drink it.
10. Meditation
Meditation is one of the easiest home remedy for fatigue. It provides great energy and you will feel charged up for the day.
- Early morning is the best time to do meditation.
