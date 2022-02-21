Just In
- 2 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Made Heads Turn At Berlinale 2022 With Her Style - Here's How Her White Ivory Saree Was Created
- 4 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Interview: Playing Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Like Food For The Actor In Me, Extremely Nourishing
- 9 hrs ago Madhuri Dixit-Nene Flaunts Ravishing Floral Outfit For The Fame Game Promotions On The Kapil Sharma Show
- 10 hrs ago Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur Wedding Pictures: Bride And Groom Look Splendid In Wedding Finery
Don't Miss
- Movies Raveena Tandon, Manish Mundra React To The Killing Of 23-Year-Old Activist Harsha In Karnataka
- News Bajrang Dal activist murder: Curfew in Shivamogga tonight; schools, colleges shut
- Sports Footballer Jhingan apologises after making sexist comment, says he's "let many people down"
- Education GATE 2022 Pre Answer Key Released. Check GATE Answer Key 2022, Challenge GATE Answer Keys On gate.iitkgp.ac.in
- Finance This Sectoral Fund SIP Has Given Good Returns On Long Term Investment; Check Details
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Tamil Nadu
- Technology Vivo V23e 5G Vs Lava Agni 5G: Can Indian Model Beat Chinese Counterpart?
- Automobiles Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar: MPV Or SUV?
Single Clove Garlic: What Are The Health Benefits Of This Garlic Type And How Is It Used?
Single clove garlic is one of the famous garlic types that has a single clove or bulb, unlike regular garlic that has multiclove. It is usually considered to be not a garlic type but rather a planting practice to produce a single bulb garlic.
Single clove garlic measures up to 1.5-4 centimetres in diameter and has a pointed lotus-like structure, with a golden-brown husk and white garlic inside.
Image Source: thebetterindia.com
According to a study, allicin, a primary active compound in garlic, is 5-6 times greater in single clove garlic compared to regular garlic. [1]
Single clove garlic has many names such as solo garlic, pearl garlic, Kashmiri garlic, Himalayan garlic, Ek Pothi Lahsun and mountain garlic. The garlic is used for making herbal medicines and is also used in culinary due to the strong alliaceous odour that comes due to the high presence of sulfide, compared to regular garlic.
In this article, we will discuss details on single clove garlic. Take a look.
1. Reduces risk of metabolic diseases
High-fat diet consumption could be responsible for many metabolic diseases such as heart disease, fatty liver disease, obesity, high cholesterol and diabetes. According to a study, single clove garlic has a higher antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity compared to regular garlic. When consumed or used in a form of herbal medicine, the garlic may help reduce the risk of the aforementioned metabolic diseases. [2]
2. Protects the liver
A study talks about the hepaprotective and antioxidant activity of single clove garlic. It says that solo garlic has higher antioxidant properties than multiclove garlic, due to the presence of higher phenolic compounds. This helps in protecting the liver against free radical damage. Solo garlic can also be used as an effective herbal medicine against acute oxidative liver toxicity. [3]
3. Reduces cholesterol
Himalayan garlic is more alliaceous than regular garlic, meaning the prior is more pungent compared to the latter due to the presence of high amounts of S-allyl-cysteine. Studies say that single clove garlic can help improve the lipid profile by improving the HDL or good cholesterol levels and lowering the LDL or bad cholesterol levels. [4]
4. Helps boost immunity in diabetics
Diabetics often have high inflammatory factors such as interleukin-6 (IL-6), interleukin-1β and interferon-gamma (IFN-γ), which may lead them to complications like diabetic nephropathy and prolonged inflammation. According to a study, single clove garlic has immunomodulatory effects due to higher flavonoids, minerals and total phenols. It may help reduce inflammation, protect kidney cells and thus, help in the effective management of glucose levels. [5]
Eat Light And Sleep Tight: How To Prepare Low Carb Whey And Paneer Soup For Dinner
5. Treats cough and cold
As aforementioned, Himalayan garlic has high allicin compared to regular garlic. According to a study, allicin-containing garlic supplements can help treat common cold infections and reduce the symptoms in a short period. As solo garlic contains more allicin, it can be used as a herbal remedy for the treatment of cough and cold. [6]
6. Good for heart
Inflammation, high cholesterol and oxidative stress are highly responsible for various heart diseases such as stroke, high blood pressure and atherosclerosis. Single clove garlic contains high amounts of allicin and organosulfur that effectively helps in reducing body lipids, inflammation and free radical damage. This may help prevent the risk of heart diseases and improve its functions as well.
Uses Of Single Clove Garlic
- It can be de-skinned and lightly crushed with hands to be used in preparing various dishes like curries, soups and meats.
- Can be used as a herbal or Ayurvedic supplement for the treatment of conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.
- Single clove garlic can also be consumed raw to boost immunity. You can consume it with a glass of water early morning on an empty stomach.
To Conclude
Single clove garlic can be used in many ways, as a replacement for regular garlic. However, people with chronic gastritis or serious gastrointestinal problems must prevent its consumption as it is more pungent and may worsen the symptoms. Also, as this garlic type is mainly a herb, it is always good to consult a nutritionist or a medical expert to know about its usage and benefits in detail, especially if you have any pre-existing conditions.
Single clove garlic has six times more allicin and is more pungent than regular garlic. Allicin is the primary active compound in garlic produced when minced.
One clove of single clove garlic can be used in many ways like preparing meats and curries or those dishes that require a strong pungent smell.
Single clove garlic grows with a careful cultivation method that enables the production of only one bulb of the garlic. It is also known as a Himalayan or mountain garlic as it is mainly grown at higher altitudes.
- wellnessAmazing Health Benefits Of Black Garlic: Good For The Heart, Digestive Health And Immunity
- skin careTurmeric And Garlic Homemade Face Masks For Fighting Acne: Which One Would You Choose?
- wellnessHow Does Garlic Help You Stay Healthy During The Winter Season?
- wellnessHome Remedies That ACTUALLY Work: From Peppermint, Garlic To Honey, Turmeric And More
- wellnessEffective Home Remedies To Restore The Sense Of Smell And Taste
- wellness11 Safe And Effective Home Remedies To Remove Earwax And Treat Earache
- wellnessBenefits Of Ginger, Garlic And Honey With Warm Water
- pulseUnique Garlic Peeling Hack Is Blowing People's Minds
- wellness11 Best Home Remedies For Cataract
- disorders cure10 Effective Home Remedies & Lifestyle Tips For Meningitis
- skin careHow To Use Garlic To Treat Pimples
- diet fitnessDoes Garlic Help In Weight Loss? Here’s What You Should Know