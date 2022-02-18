Eat Light And Sleep Tight: How To Prepare Low Carb Whey And Paneer Soup For Dinner Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

When it comes to dinner, light food is the best. Studies say that eating a heavy breakfast and a light dinner is the best way to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This is because our digestion is strongest in the morning while weak at night. Therefore, eating a light dinner may help digest the food easily and allow us a good sleep time without any gastrointestinal problems.

Soup makes for the best dinner as it is nutritious, healthy, low in carbs and light and helps keep the body hydrated and full for longer. In this article, we will discuss how to prepare low carb whey and paneer soup. Take a look.

Ingredients Two teaspoons of cumin seeds. A teaspoon of olive oil. 4-5 curry leaves (optional). One and a half cups of whey. One-fourth cup of paneer cubes. 1-2 green chillies, slit in between (optional). One tablespoon of coriander leaves, chopped. Half teaspoon of ground black pepper. Salt to taste

How to Prepare In a pan, heat the oil and add cumin seeds. Once the seeds are crackled, add green chillies and curry leaves and stir fry for a minute. Add whey, pepper and salt to taste and mix well. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add paneer cubes and coriander leaves and allow the soup to simmer on a medium flame for around five minutes. Serve hot.

Instructions To prepare whey, take around one and a half cups of milk to yield around four cups of whey. In a pan pour the milk and bring it to a boil. Stir occasionally to prevent milk from sticking at the bottom of the pan. Meanwhile, take a strainer and place it above a bowl. Cover the strainer with a thin napkin or muslin cloth. Once the milk starts boiling, switch off the heat and after a minute, add lemon or vinegar to start the curdling process. Don’t forget to stir the mixture after adding lemon juice. Now, with the use of a strainer, separate the curdled and the water portion. The watery portion is the whey and the solid portion can be used to make paneer. Nutritional Information People - 2

Calories - 152 cal

Fat - 13.2 g

Protein - 2 g

Carbohydrates - 3 g

Fiber - 0.2 g

