Ardha Chakrasana (Standing Backward Bend Pose) To Aid Digestion

The food that you eat might cause indigestion. You might have that feeling of fullness, stomach discomfort and this disturbs your health. So if you are looking out for a way to improve your digestive system, then certain yoga asanas would help to improve digestion.

Ardha Chakrasana, which is commonly known as Standing Backward Bend Pose is one of the best known yoga asanas which aids in digestion. The word Ardha Chakrasana comes from the Sanskrit words 'Ardha' which means half, 'Chakra' which means wheel and 'Asana' which means pose.

Also Read: Yoga For Strong Arms

Initially, when you have digestion problem it might not look serious but if not taken care it might turn serious as well. It can lead to stomach pain, bloating, vomiting and gastric ulcer as well.

There might be several medications available over the counter to treat digestion problem. But if you are looking for a long term solution then yoga would be the best option.

Also Read: Yoga For Strong Legs

Though this asana is simple and easy but beginners should be cautious as this requires a balance of the body, especially the back when you bend.

Here is the step-wise procedure to perform the asana. Take a look.

Step-by-step Procedure To Perform Ardha Chakrasana:

1. To begin with stand straight in tadasana.

2. The feet should be placed together and the arms should be placed straight on either side of the body.

3. Your body weight should rest equally on both the feet and should be balanced.

4. Stretch your arms above your head with your palms facing each other.

5. Take a deep breath and then slowly bend a little backwards and at the same time the pelvis should be moved forward.

6. See to it that the arms are in line with the ears.

7. Both the knees should be held straight.

8. The head and the chest should be facing upwards.

9. Take a deep breath, and remain in the position for a few seconds.

10. Slowly come out of the position.

Other Benefits of Ardha Chakrasana:

It helps to tone the arms and shoulders.

It helps provide relief from lower back pain.

It helps to provide relief for those having respiratory diseases.

It helps to stimulate the abdominal organs.

It helps those having menstrual problems.

It helps to improve the heart rate.

It helps to stretch the upper torso.

It helps to regulate the blood pressure.

Caution:

Ardha Chakrasana is one of the best yoga asanas that helps in proper digestion but it should be practised with caution. Those having spinal injury or pain and high blood pressure should avoid this asana.