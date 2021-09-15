Just In
Papaya 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Fruit
Papaya, scientifically known as Carica papaya L. is a renowned fruit worldwide due to the amazing health benefits it provides. Whether it's raw papaya or ripe ones, papaya leaves or papaya seeds, and dried papaya or papaya oil, every part and form of papaya is packed with vital nutrients which are responsible for its therapeutic and healing properties.
According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, papaya contains nutrients like vitamin A, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, vitamin B, pantothenic acid, folate, dietary fibre, oleic fatty acid, linoleic acid, stearic acid, flavonoids, saponins, anthocyanins, glucosinolates, tocopherols (alpha and gamma), beta-carotene and benzyl isothiocyanate, to name a few. [1]
These nutrients are responsible for papaya's antioxidant, anti-diabetic, hypolipidemic, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, anti-helminthic and wound-healing effects. Papaya may help treat and manage varieties of chronic diseases, inflammatory disorders and infections.
This article, Papaya 101 by Boldsky, will give you a complete insight into the topic of papayas, such as the benefits of papaya, raw papaya, papaya leaves, papaya seeds, papaya for diabetics and others.
The article contains the following information:
- Amazing Benefits Of Eating Papaya Daily
- Health Benefits Of Raw Papaya And Why It Is Better Than Ripe Ones
- 22 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Leaves
- Papaya Seeds: Nutritional Health Benefits & Side Effects
- Health Benefits Of Dried Papaya And How It Is Prepared
- Are Papayas A Healthy Choice For People With Diabetes?
- People With These Medical Conditions Should Avoid Eating Papaya
- Some Amazing Benefits Of Papaya For Babies
1. Amazing Benefits Of Eating Papaya Daily
Papaya is high in vitamins, minerals and phenolic compounds. It is also low in calories and contains vital proteolytic enzymes papain and chymopapain that provide multiple health benefits to the body.
The papaya nutrients help improve the digestive system, reduce inflammation, promote the breakdown of protein in the body, keep eyes healthy, prevent cardiovascular diseases, manage diabetes and many more.
To know more about the amazing benefits of papaya, read this article: 10 Amazing Benefits Of Eating Papaya Daily
2. Health Benefits Of Raw Papaya And Why It Is Better Than Ripe Ones
Raw papaya is the papaya fruit itself picked when they are green. Unlike ripe papaya, it has crunchy white pulp and different tastes and textures. Studies say that raw papaya contains more papain and chymopapain than ripe ones.
There are many benefits of raw papaya and some are even greater than ripe ones or papaya leaves or seeds. Raw papaya is low in calories and high in energy and fibre. Also, it is high in beta-carotene and lycopene compared to ripe papaya and tomato.
To know more about the health benefits of raw papaya, read this article: Health Benefits Of Raw Papaya And Why It Is Better Than Ripe Ones
3. Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Leaves
Papaya leaves have incredible health benefits. They are widely used in the form of juice or tea to treat ailments like dengue, menstrual pain, malaria, skin problems, heartburn, hair problems and manage diabetes and hypertension.
Along with vital enzymes like papain and chymopapain, the leaves of papaya also contain a compound called karpain with unique disease-preventive properties. Papaya leaves have been regarded as a wonderful, healthy and most loved herb since ancient times.
To know more about the incredible health benefits of papaya leaves, read this article: 22 Incredible Health Benefits Of Papaya Leaves
4. Papaya Seeds: Nutritional Health Benefits & Side Effects
Papaya seeds have health benefits too, though they are often thrown away due to their inedibility. However, many people are unaware of the fact that papaya seeds are edible too, either fresh or in the form of powder and are full of nutrients.
Papaya seeds contain a good amount of phosphorus, iron, magnesium, calcium, fibre, fatty acids, protein and antioxidants. They are also good for the management and prevention of diseases like liver disorders, cancer and inflammatory diseases.
To know more about the health benefits and side effects of papaya seeds, read this article: Papaya Seeds: Nutritional Health Benefits & Side Effects
5. Health Benefits Of Dried Papaya And How It Is Prepared
Dried papaya is mainly prepared either by drying the pulp of papaya or concentrating the papaya juice and then drying it. It is available in the form of chunks or powder. Papaya seeds are also dried and crushed to form a powder.
Drying papaya may help preserve some of its vital nutrients like phenolics, flavonoids, minerals and vitamins, thus providing approximately the same benefits as fresh papaya fruit.
To know more about the health benefits of dried papaya and how it is prepared, read this article: Health Benefits Of Dried Papaya And How It Is Prepared
6. Are Papayas A Healthy Choice For People With Diabetes?
Diet and exercise are some of the ways in which diabetes can be managed lifelong. Papaya is considered to be a natural inhibitor of high glucose levels in the body. Also, they are cheap, easily available and less toxic.
The anti-diabetic, antioxidative, immunomodulating and anti-inflammatory effects of papaya, together, help in preventing the risk of diabetes or help manage it in people already with the condition.
To know more about the benefits of papaya for diabetics, read this article: Are Papayas A Healthy Choice For People With Diabetes?
7. People With These Medical Conditions Should Avoid Eating Papaya
Papaya has an abundance of health benefits for people of age groups. However, this superfood is not always healthy or ‘SAFE' for some people, like pregnant women and those with skin, kidney and liver problems.
The latex and phenolic compounds in papaya may trigger inflammatory reactions in some and cause side effects. It can lead to abortion, worsen the functioning of the liver in people already with liver diseases and may lead to skin allergies.
To know more about who should avoid consumption of papaya, read this article: People With These Medical Conditions Should Avoid Eating Papaya
8. Some Amazing Benefits Of Papaya For Babies
Though breastmilk is the prominent source of nutrition for babies, some foods like papaya can be included in their diet in small quantities, once they start on complementary foods.
Papaya is loaded with health-promoting nutrients that can help in the babies proper growth and maturation. It can help treat rashes, pediatric burns and intestinal worms in babies, along with maintaining the good health of the mother too.
To know more about the benefits of papaya for babies, read this article: Some Amazing Benefits Of Papaya For Babies
To Conclude
Papaya or pawpaw is native to Southern Mexico, Central America and Northern South America. However, now it is grown in many countries, especially tropical and subtropical regions like India, Africa and Malaysia. All the parts of papaya (pulp, leaves, seeds and latex have various medicinal purposes and help treat diseases from head to toe.
Include this healthy fruit in your daily diet and get its benefits.
From treating digestive issues to reducing inflammation and from preventing heart diseases to benefiting skin and hair, papaya has many health benefits. This is due to the presence of vitamins (like A and C), minerals (like potassium and magnesium) and antioxidants (like flavonoids and anthocyanins in papaya, along with its natural enzymes, papain.
Papaya is a superfood for people of all age groups, however, some people should not eat papaya as they may experience side effects or the worsening of their medical conditions. It includes pregnant women, those with liver diseases, kidney problems and skin allergies. Such people should consult a medical expert before adding papaya to their diet.
Though papaya is a storehouse of vital nutrients and has amazing health benefits from head to toe, experts say to not eat the fruit in high amounts, daily. In a small amount, papaya can however be added to the diet. If consumed in excess, it may cause side effects like constipation and if the latex is applied topically, it may cause skin allergies.
Ripe papaya in excess may lead to constipation or other digestive issues due to the high amount of fibre. Raw papaya in excess can damage the oesophagus due to latex and enzymes in it. Overall, papaya causes side effects only when consumed in access or to people who are allergic to certain phenolic compounds in papaya.
When papaya is consumed, the vital nutrients and enzymes like papain in it are released into the stomach for absorption. Drinking excess water can dilute the stomach acids which are responsible for breaking down and absorption of nutrients from foods, thus causing digestive issues and poor absorption of nutrients.