What Happens If You Have A Slice Of Papaya Daily?

The health benefits of papaya are both internal and external; from improving your digestion and strengthening the immune system to nourishing the skin and stimulating hair growth. Read this article to find out what happens if you eat a slice of ripe papaya every day.

Papaya is considered as one of the healthiest foods to add in your diet due to its high nutritional content. The fruit is rich in minerals and vitamins like phosphorous, copper, potassium, iron, calcium, manganese and magnesium.

Papayas are also high in fibre, vitamin A, bioflavonoids and antioxidants. The sugar present in ripe papayas are easily absorbed, supplying your body with energy.

Moreover, papaya is very low in calories and contains large amounts of enzymes that are involved with important health functions.

Lets read on to know what happens if you eat a slice of papaya.

1. Papaya Improves Your Digestive Health

The high fibre content in papayas makes it one of the best fruits to improve your digestion after a meal. Also, the presence of fibre will prevent constipation. Consuming a serving of papaya can meet your daily requirement of dietary fibre intake that is needed to keep your body functioning properly. Having a slice of papaya will also detox the digestive system and maintain regular bowel movements.

2. Reduces Inflammation

Papaya contains enzymes called papain and chymopapain which have anti-inflammatory effects and decrease your risk of suffering from chronic diseases. These enzymes can also treat other problems associated with inflammation like rheumatoid arthritis, gout, edema, among others.

3. Provides Important Nutrients

Papaya is an excellent source of vitamins with antioxidant properties such as vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin C. This orange-coloured fruit also gives B complex vitamins and minerals such as potassium, copper and magnesium. These vitamins and minerals work together to support the regeneration of cells and help prevent the harm caused by free radicals.

4. Papaya Supports Your Digestion Of Proteins

Did you know one of the benefits of eating papaya every day is that it improves your body's digestion of proteins? Thanks to the papain enzyme which promotes the breakdown of proteins without altering the bacterial flora that helps in protecting your intestines.

5. Provides Good Amounts Of Vitamin A

Papaya is known to improve visual health because of the presence of vitamin A. It is an antioxidant that protects your eyesight and helps to prevent certain eye conditions like cataracts and macular degenerations. You can double up the papaya intake to three servings a day to enhance your visual health.

6. Strengthens Your Immune System

The pulp of the papaya fruit contains large amounts of vitamin A and vitamin C. This helps in strengthening your immune system and prevents the development of infections. Consuming papaya regularly will help to create a protective barrier against bacteria and viruses that cause colds, flu and other respiratory infections.

7. Prevents Heart Disease

One of the health benefits of papaya is that it has the ability to prevent cardiovascular disease. It is due to the fibre, potassium, and vitamin content that wards off heart diseases. An increased intake of potassium is known to reduce the ill effects of heart disease. That's why it's important that you have a slice of papaya.

8. Prevents Blood Clots From Forming

Blood clots in the body can slow down the blood circulation and clog arteries. In severe cases, it can even lead to a heart attack or a stroke. Papaya contains a substance known as fibrin that decreases blood clot and improves blood flow.

9. Good For The Skin

The presence of vitamin E in papaya stops cellular damage and prevents the formation of premature wrinkles. Vitamin A provides a smooth and blemish-free complexion. Vitamin C and vitamin E increase the production of collagen and keep your skin looking firm. Also, papaya contains essential oils that retain the skin's moisture and lower the symptoms of skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis. Try adding papaya in your fruit salad or add it in your smoothies.

How To Eat Papaya

When choosing papayas, look for fresh papayas with reddish orange skin that are soft to touch. Consider the following simple methods of preparation:

Make a tropical fruit salad with fresh papaya, mango and pineapple.

Squish the papaya into a glass of lemonade, iced tea, or water for a burst of fruity flavour.

Make a salsa with papaya, mango, and red peppers.

Add a few slices of frozen papaya to smoothies. Combine with slices of pineapple, half a banana, and Greek yogurt for a sweet tropical treat.

