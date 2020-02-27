22 Health Benefits Of Papaya Leaves: Side Effects And How To Use

1. Treat Dengue Dengue is a mosquito-based infectious disease affecting around 50-200 million people globally per year. According to a study, the papaya leaf extract has the potential to increase the platelet count in people who are infected with dengue and reduce fever. [2]

2. Ease Menstruation Disorders Papaya leaves are a wonder for menstruating women. They help ease bloating that occurs during menstrual cramps. Usually, tea or decoction made from papaya leaves are helpful to treat PMS symptoms like headache, pain, indigestion and nausea.

3. Treat Skin Problems According to a study, papaya leaf decoction has a healing capability against cancer, specifically skin cancer. The leaves of papaya have a strong cytotoxic effect that helps to kill human cancer cells better than other traditional remedies. [3]

4. Maintain Liver Health Oxidative stress can cause a lot of damage to the liver leading to hepatitis and HCV-related cirrhosis. In a study, it was found that consumption of papaya leaves can provide potential support to the liver due to its antioxidant properties and vitamin E. [4]

5. Treat Malaria Malaria is among the deadliest infectious diseases caused due to a parasite called Plasmodium. According to a study, daily administration of papaya leaves in patients with malaria helps to increase the red blood cells and reduce parasite load in their body. This can leads to the fast recovery of the liver from malarial parasites. [5]

6. Alleviate Mood Swings Many studies reveal that the main cause of mood swings and other mental disorders are due to the deficiency of vitamin C in the body. Papaya leaves or its decoction helps to get relief from emotional tension like mood swings, stress and depression.

7. Support Digestive System The enzymes in papaya like papain, protease and chymopapain aid protein and carbohydrate digest. This, in turn, helps to alleviate constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, heartburn, bloating and other digestive issues. Papaya leaves also help to maintain the digestive tract physiology. [6]

8. Boost Energy Papain in papaya leaves are known to boost energy in an individual. The presence of several vitamins and minerals in these wonder leaves help treat chronic fatigue and maintain the energy levels in a person.

9. Reduce Inflammation There are many diseases caused due to inflammation like diabetes, jaundice and cirrhosis. Inflammation in the body can also be due to certain allergies or illnesses. Papaya leaves have anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat chronic inflammation by reducing the oxidative stress in the body. [7]

10. Improve Insulin Sensitivity The bioactive agents in papaya leaves have the potential to improve insulin sensitivity as well as secondary complications of diabetes, such as fatty liver, kidney damage and oxidative stress. According to a study, several diabetics use papaya leaf herbal treatment method to decrease their blood glucose. [8]

11. Good For Heart Health The presence of polyphenols in many plants has shown positive results in reducing cardiovascular diseases. According to a study, papaya leaves have cardioprotective properties that help to reduce the oxidative stress induced on the heart due to the presence of phenolic compounds. [1]

12. Treat Heartburn Papaya leaves are used as a natural remedy in many digestive issues like heartburn, bloating, constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. In a study, it was found out that the administration of papaya leaves in patients with chronic indigestion resolved the issue in a short period. [9]

13. Stimulate Hair Growth Papaya leaves are fully packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene, enzymes like papain and vitamins like A and C. These compounds help to treat hair conditions such as dandruff and baldness along with adding volume to hairs and giving them the natural shine.

14. Believed To Have Anti-Cancer Property According to some studies, papaya leaf extract has an anti-proliferative property that inhibits the growth of prostate cancer cells in men. The study also indicates the presence of a range of anticancer compounds and antioxidants in papaya leaves. [10]

15. Detoxify The Body Green leaves are the best for the health of the liver. The presence of phytochemicals like flavonoids and alkaloids along with enzymes like papain in papaya leaves acts as a detoxification agent and protect the liver and kidneys from all its disorders like inflammation.

16. Manage High Blood Pressure According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, papaya leaves are helpful to treat metabolic disorders like high blood pressure, obesity and insulin resistance. Papaya leaves cause a rapid drop in the arterial blood pressure compared to hydralazine (a hypertension drug). [11]

17. Relieve Constipation Papaya leaves are of great medicinal value. They are used as a laxative to treat constipation issues by loosening stools and improving the bowel movement, with minimal side effects.

18. Prevent Cataract Papaya leaves are rich in antioxidants, vitamin B, vitamin A, phenolic compounds, alkaloids, magnesium, potassium and beta-carotene. These compounds help to prevent cataract and other age-related ocular diseases. [12]

19. Improve Appetite Loss of appetite is the main sign of diabetes. Papaya leaves are helpful to improve the insulin sensitivity in diabetics and control the glucose levels in their body. This, in turn, helps to improve appetite in them. Also, papaya leaves help to improve digestive problems like heartburn and bloating and stimulate appetite.

20. Heal Wounds The presence of an enzyme ‘protease' in papaya leaves is known to have wound-healing and de-sloughing properties. A study says that wound healing requires around seven days when treated with hydrogen peroxide and only four days with papaya leaves. However, the study needs more evidence. [13]

21. Prevent Lung Damage Emphysema is a condition characterised by damage of the air sacs of the lungs and shortness of breath. Vitamin D in papaya leaves plays an important role in treating emphysema, lung inflammation and other chronic pulmonary diseases as well as improving the lung function. [14]

22. Slow Down Ageing The main cause of ageing is the presence of harmful free radicals in the body. High antioxidants in papaya leaves help to scavenge free radicals and protect the skin from their damage. This helps maintain the health of the skin. Side Effects Of Papaya Leaves Papaya leaves are full of goodness but there are certain downsides which you should be aware. May cause allergic reactions like skin rashes, upset stomach, dizziness and nausea

May cause complications like abortion if consumed during pregnancy

May cause an adverse effect on women who are planning to conceive

May interact with medications for diabetes and cause extreme low glucose levels.

May interact with blood thinners and case easy bleeding or bruising.

May cause respiratory congestion when consumed in high amount.