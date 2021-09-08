Dengue 101: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Treatments, Vaccines And Prevention

Types Of Dengue

Dengue is caused by the dengue virus that belongs to the Flaviviridae family and genus flavivirus. There are four distinct serotypes of the virus that mainly cause dengue: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. This is the reason why in a lifetime, a person can possibly get dengue a maximum of four times. [2]

According to a study, the four serotypes of dengue are believed to have evolved from sylvatic DEN strains (transmission of the virus between non-human primates like monkeys and mosquito species of the forest) in the forests of Malaysia and West Africa. The time of evolution is estimated to be between 100 to 1500 years ago. [3]

How Is Dengue Virus Transmitted?

The transmission of dengue peaks during the rainy season and in areas where the temperature is low and humidity is high. [4] All the serotypes of the virus are known to cause a full spectrum of the disease.

Some of the ways by which the transmission of the virus to humans occurs:

1. Mosquito to human

The female Aedes mosquitoes are the ones that require a blood meal to produce eggs. They bite a dengue infected person and become the carrier of the virus. Inside their bodies, the virus replicates within 8-12 days and get disseminated to body tissues like salivary glands.

Then, when these infected mosquitoes bite another healthy individual, the virus gets transmitted to their bloodstream, resulting in dengue infection.

Remember: Once a person recovers from dengue infection, they become lifelong immune against the dengue serotype that has caused the infection. However, the person still can get infected by the remaining serotypes of dengue. Also, if coinfection by any of the remaining three serotypes occurs in a short duration after recovery from one serotype, the person could be at greater risk of developing severe dengue. [5]

2. Other ways of transmission

These include: [6]