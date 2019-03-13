13 Incredible Health Benefits Of Loganberry Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Resembling blackberry more than a raspberry, loganberries are amassed with plenty of health benefits from aiding weight loss, strengthening the immune system, promoting brain health to preventing cancer and fighting microbial infections. The fruit is extremely advantageous to the human body [1] .

Dark red or purple in colour, the berries are juicy and have a sharp flavour. Loaded with nutrients, the 'developed' berry has a prominent place in the world of healthy fruits. One can confuse it with raspberries or blackberries, due to the close resemblance the fruits share (well, it is a hybrid of the two). The fruit can be consumed as it is or made into jams, jellies, syrup or juice. It is even incorporated in salads, due to the nutritional content of the fruit [2] .

Read on to know more about the amazing benefits offered by the berry for your health and beauty.

Nutritional Value Of Loganberry

Consisting of various types of vitamins and minerals, the berry is packed with plenty of nutrients. It has 0.05 grams of fat, 0.9 milligrams iron, 0.2 milligrams copper, 0.3 milligrams selenium, 0.5 milligrams zinc, 0.1 milligram vitamin B1, 0.01 milligram vitamin B2, and 0.4 milligrams vitamin B5.

The other nutrients present in loganberry are as follows [3] :

13 grams carbohydrates

5 grams fibre

1.5 grams protein

1.8 milligrams manganese

38.2 milligrams calcium

30.9 milligrams magnesium

38.2 milligrams phosphorus

145 milligrams potassium

1 milligram sodium

38.2 micrograms folate

1.2 milligrams vitamin B3

51.5 micrograms vitamin A

22.5 milligrams vitamin C

1.3 milligrams vitamin E

11.3 micrograms vitamin K

12.5 milligrams choline

Health Benefits Of Loganberry

1. Aids in weight loss

High in dietary fibre and low in saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium, the berry is extremely beneficial if you are looking to shed some pounds. The manganese content in loganberry helps in increasing your metabolic rate, thereby contributing to the burning of fat. The fibre in the berry acts by keeping you feeling full and not hungry in the event of improved metabolism [4] .

2. Improves immune system

Antioxidants are highly relevant for bettering one's immunity, which loganberry has in plenty. The berry has a high content of vitamin C, an antioxidising agent. The anthocyanins in loganberries act as antioxidants, destroying the harmful free radicals and protecting your body from illness and external toxins [5] .

3. Prevents cancer

According to some studies, loganberry is known to have cancer prevention abilities. The antioxidant property of the berry helps in preventing cancer. Likewise, this can be attributed to its antimicrobial property as well, as it helps to prevent the growth of cancerous cells in your body. It is asserted to be helpful in preventing prostate cancer and lung cancer. The vitamin C in loganberry makes it essential to be incorporated into a daily diet [6] .

However, consult your doctor before incorporating loganberry into your daily diet.

4. Elevates brain health

Loganberries are rich in thiamine, which aids in maintaining a healthy nervous system. Consuming the berry can be beneficial as it helps in repairing damaged nerves as well. The folic acid and manganese present in fruit help to improve DNA synthesis. It can also be attributed to improving and maintaining the health of your neurological system [7] .

5. Promotes heart health

The manganese in loganberry acts as an antioxidant and destroys the harmful free radicals that can cause complications to the health of your cardiovascular system. People with the risk of heart diseases, especially heart attacks, are advised to take consume loganberries as it can help in preventing the onset of the diseases. Likewise, the fibre content in the berry protects your body from coronary heart diseases as well [8] .

6. Limits macular degeneration

Rich in vitamin A, the berry is beneficial for improving your eye health. With age, you are most likely to experience trouble with vision. And especially in the modern age of technology, our eyes are glued to the screens in different forms and sizes. At a point like this loganberry can be deemed beneficial as it fights the onset of macular degeneration [9] .

7. Boosts digestion

The high fibre content in loganberry plays a central role in improving your digestive system and its process. The fibre in the berry helps your body's digestive system run smoothly. It aids in preventing the onset of digestive problems, such as constipation, bloating etc. Likewise, it is also asserted that the berries help in releasing stomach juices which stimulates your digestion. It also helps in improving acidity, indigestion, and irregular bowel movements. The fruit also helps in washing out the unwanted harmful substances out of your body [10] , [11] .

8. Combats asthma

The high content of vitamin C in loganberry makes it beneficial in keeping your respiratory system running smoothly. It fights the respiratory issues due to its antioxidant property [12] .

9. Promotes feminine health

Loganberries are rich in folate, which helps in managing the health of a pregnant woman. A carrying woman must be able to produce DNA for her child, which can be carried out by folate. In the absence of the required amount of folate, the child can develop neural defects. For a lactating mother also it is deemed to be extremely beneficial [13] .

10. Lowers blood sugar

A study on the impact of loganberries on diabetes revealed that it can help in reducing and maintaining the sugar levels in the blood. It can be beneficial for individuals suffering from diabetes [14] .

11. Prevents blood clotting

Loganberries are rich in vitamin K. The vitamin is necessary for the clotting of blood in a controlled manner. That is, vitamin K helps to prevent the sudden clotting of blood, thereby promoting the synthesis of proteins for healthy bones as well as tissues [15] .

12. Aids tissue development

The folic acid or vitamin B in the berries are critical for the production of DNA. The folate plays a central role in tissue development and cell division. It can be consumed by pregnant women for the prevention of folic acid deficiency and neuronal defects in infants [16] .

13. Improves skin health

Consuming the berry can help improve the quality of your skin. It helps by rejuvenating your skin, as it cleanses the skin and deals with different skin issues like acne, eczema and pimples. Loganberries help in providing your skin with a natural young glow and reduces wrinkles and blemishes [17] .

Healthy Loganberry Recipes

Ingredients

5-6 loganberries

1 bunch kale

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon

salt

pepper

1 cup hazelnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

Directions

Wash the kale and remove the thick stems.

Cut the bunch into very thin strips.

Add the oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper.

Massage the oil and lemon juice mixture into the kale leaves.

Squeeze the kale tightly in your fists to blend in the lemon and oil.

Set the kale aside for at least 30 minutes.

Then, add the hazelnuts into the mixture and mix.

2. Loganberry-watermelon refresher

Ingredients

1 cup of loganberries or raspberries

½ a large seedless watermelon

2-3 mint leaves

1 tbsp coconut sugar or maple syrup

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend well.

Serve chilled.

Precautions

It may cause allergic reactions in people who are allergic to blackberries and red raspberries [19] .

. If consumed in large quantities, it can cause weight gain.

Avoid consuming loganberries for a long period of time as it can cause nausea and vomiting [20] . .

