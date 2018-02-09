Top 13 Foods That Are Rich In Phosphorus

Phosphorous is an essential mineral and the second most abundant mineral found in the human body. This mineral helps in building strong bones and teeth and converts food into energy by playing a major role in keeping your metabolism running.
The vital organs of the body, which are the brain, heart, kidneys and liver, all depend on phosphorous to keep the body functioning properly. This mineral also plays a key role in the skeletal structure and helps in balancing the hormones naturally.
Phosphorous is a crucial mineral that makes up about 0.5 percent in an infant's body and about 1 percent of an adult body. Phosphorous is very easily absorbed in the small intestine, especially compared to other minerals.
A deficiency in phosphorous will lead to weak bones, osteoporosis, changes in appetite, muscle aches, tooth decay, anxiety, weight loss or gain and other growth and development problems.
Boost your phosphorous intake by including these 13 foods that are rich in phosphorus.
1. Soybeans
Soybeans are a good source of protein and phosphorous. 1 cup of soybeans contains 1309 mg of phosphorous that will meet your 131 percent of your daily phosphorous intake. Soybeans also contain other minerals like copper, manganese, zinc, calcium, among others.
2. Flax Seeds
Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and phosphorous. 1 tablespoon of flax seeds contains 65.8 mg of phosphorous that will meet 7 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement. You can either add flax seeds in your smoothies or add it in your salad to increase your phosphorous intake.
3. Lentils
Lentils like white beans and mung beans are high in phosphorous and protein. 1 cup of lentils contain 866 mg of phosphorous that will meet 87 percent of your daily phosphorous intake. Lentils also have fibre, folate and potassium that help in maintaining a good heart health.
4. Oats
Oats are a favourite breakfast food for many, as it contains phosphorous and fibre that help in preventing constipation and regulate blood pressure by keeping the blood sugar levels stable. 1 cup of oats contains 816 mg of phosphorous that will meet 82 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.
5. Pinto Beans
Pinto beans are rich in phosphorous and polyphenols that help slow down the tumour growth. 1 cup of pinto beans contains 793 mg of phosphorous that will meet 79 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement.
6. Almonds
Almonds are rich in phosphorous, calcium, vitamin E, protein and fibre which are vital for the skin and hair health. About 23 almonds contain 137 mg of phosphorous that will meet 14 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.
7. Eggs
Eggs are full of vitamins and minerals, which includes phosphorous, protein, vitamin B2 and other important nutrients. 1 medium egg contains 84 mg of phosphorous that will meet 8 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.
8. Sunflower Seeds
Sunflower seeds are rich in phosphorous and vitamin E, which protects the cells of the body from free radicals. 1 cup of sunflower seeds contains 304 mg of phosphorous that will meet 30 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement. Include the seeds in your oatmeal or in your smoothies.
9. Tuna
Tuna fish is a rich source of phosphorous and omega-3 fatty acids which is a great food for heart health. Tuna is high in protein, low in calories and 1 canned tuna contains 269 mg of phosphorous that will meet 27 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.
10. Brown Rice
Brown rice is an excellent source of phosphorous, magnesium and other important minerals, which work great for heart health. 1 cup of brown rice contains 185 mg of phosphorous that will meet 62 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement.
11. Chicken Breast
Chicken breast is a lean meat, which is a good source of phosphorous and protein that help in building muscles and in maintaining the skeletal tissues. ½ chicken breast contains 196 mg of phosphorous that will meet 20 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.
12. Potatoes
Potatoes are a rich source of phosphorous, potassium and vitamin C, which are beneficial for regulating blood pressure and enhancing immunity. 1 large potato contains 210 mg of phosphorous that will meet 21 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.
13. Raw Milk
Milk is an excellent source of vital minerals like phosphorous, calcium, sodium, and potassium. 1 cup of raw milk contains 212 mg of phosphorous. Drinking milk everyday will help maintain and repair your body's cells and tissues and reduce muscle pain.
