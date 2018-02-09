Top 13 Foods That Are Rich In Phosphorus

2. Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and phosphorous. 1 tablespoon of flax seeds contains 65.8 mg of phosphorous that will meet 7 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement. You can either add flax seeds in your smoothies or add it in your salad to increase your phosphorous intake.

3. Lentils

Lentils like white beans and mung beans are high in phosphorous and protein. 1 cup of lentils contain 866 mg of phosphorous that will meet 87 percent of your daily phosphorous intake. Lentils also have fibre, folate and potassium that help in maintaining a good heart health.

4. Oats

Oats are a favourite breakfast food for many, as it contains phosphorous and fibre that help in preventing constipation and regulate blood pressure by keeping the blood sugar levels stable. 1 cup of oats contains 816 mg of phosphorous that will meet 82 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.

5. Pinto Beans

Pinto beans are rich in phosphorous and polyphenols that help slow down the tumour growth. 1 cup of pinto beans contains 793 mg of phosphorous that will meet 79 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement.

6. Almonds

Almonds are rich in phosphorous, calcium, vitamin E, protein and fibre which are vital for the skin and hair health. About 23 almonds contain 137 mg of phosphorous that will meet 14 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.

7. Eggs

Eggs are full of vitamins and minerals, which includes phosphorous, protein, vitamin B2 and other important nutrients. 1 medium egg contains 84 mg of phosphorous that will meet 8 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.

8. Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in phosphorous and vitamin E, which protects the cells of the body from free radicals. 1 cup of sunflower seeds contains 304 mg of phosphorous that will meet 30 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement. Include the seeds in your oatmeal or in your smoothies.

9. Tuna

Tuna fish is a rich source of phosphorous and omega-3 fatty acids which is a great food for heart health. Tuna is high in protein, low in calories and 1 canned tuna contains 269 mg of phosphorous that will meet 27 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.

10. Brown Rice

Brown rice is an excellent source of phosphorous, magnesium and other important minerals, which work great for heart health. 1 cup of brown rice contains 185 mg of phosphorous that will meet 62 percent of your daily phosphorous requirement.

11. Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is a lean meat, which is a good source of phosphorous and protein that help in building muscles and in maintaining the skeletal tissues. ½ chicken breast contains 196 mg of phosphorous that will meet 20 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.

12. Potatoes

Potatoes are a rich source of phosphorous, potassium and vitamin C, which are beneficial for regulating blood pressure and enhancing immunity. 1 large potato contains 210 mg of phosphorous that will meet 21 percent of your daily phosphorous intake.

13. Raw Milk

Milk is an excellent source of vital minerals like phosphorous, calcium, sodium, and potassium. 1 cup of raw milk contains 212 mg of phosphorous. Drinking milk everyday will help maintain and repair your body's cells and tissues and reduce muscle pain.