12 Foods That Are High In Manganese

2. Soybeans

Soybeans are an excellent source of manganese and a good source of plant-based protein too. 1 cup of soybeans contains 4.7 milligrams of manganese. Having soybeans as a part of your meal will provide your body with manganese and decrease your cholesterol levels.

How To Have: You can have soybeans in the form of a soup or curry.

3. Wheat

Whole wheat is a very good source of manganese and is packed with fibre too. This helps in regulating the blood sugar and blood pressure levels. 168 grams of whole wheat contains 5.7 milligrams of manganese. Whole wheat contains an antioxidant called lutein, which is important for eye health.

How To Have: Eat whole-wheat bread toast for breakfast with jam or peanut butter.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is also a rich source of manganese with a high amount of protein in it as well. Quinoa is gluten-free and is considered as one of the most nutrient-rich foods. 170 grams of quinoa contains 3.5 milligrams of manganese. It also contains nine essential amino acids that is high in dietary fibre too.

How To Have: You can either make pancakes with quinoa or have it as a porridge.

5. Almonds

Almonds are packed with manganese, vitamin E and other vitamins and minerals. 95 grams of almonds contains 2.2 milligrams of manganese. Having almonds daily will help in the proper functioning of the brain and nerve function. It will also reduce the risk of heart diseases and cancer.

How To Have: Have a handful of soaked almonds in the morning along with your breakfast or have it as an evening snack.

6. Garlic

Garlic is a rich source of manganese. 136 grams of garlic contains 2.3 milligrams of manganese. It contains a compound called allicin, which has potent biological effects. Garlic has the powerful ability to combat sickness and common cold and also maintains the cholesterol levels. But, consume garlic in less quantities.

How To Have: Add garlic in your meals, to get most of the mineral.

7. Cloves

Cloves are another wonderful spice which are high in manganese. 6 grams of cloves contains 2 milligrams of manganese. Manganese helps in reducing inflammation. Cloves are used in ayurvedic medicine too because it possesses anti-fungal, antibacterial and antiseptic properties.

How To Have: You can chew a raw clove or add it in your cooking.

8. Chickpeas

Chickpeas is another food which is high in manganese and is a good source of plant-based protein. 164 grams of chickpeas contains 1.7 milligrams of manganese. Chickpeas enhances digestion due to its high fibre content and balances the cholesterol levels.

How To Have: You can add chickpeas in your soup or make it into a curry.

9. Brown Rice

Did you know that brown rice is high in manganese? 195 grams of brown rice contains 1.8 milligrams of manganese. Eating brown rice daily will reduce the bad cholesterol and also cut the risk of colon cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer.

How To Have: Eat brown rice as a part of your lunch and substitute it with white rice.

10. Pineapple

Pineapple is a rich source of manganese too. 165 grams of pineapple contains 1.5 milligrams of manganese. This helps in boosting the immune system and prevents cancer. It also promotes regularity in the bowel movement and improves the digestive tract.

How To Have: Add pineapple in your salads or add it in your fruit salads.

11. Raspberries

Raspberries are also an excellent source of manganese. 123 grams of raspberries contain 0.8 milligrams of manganese. This helps in preventing various types of cancers, other heart-related diseases and age-related mental diseases as well.

How To Have: Add raspberries in your fruit salad or have it as a breakfast smoothie.

12. Banana

Bananas are an excellent source of magnesium and other minerals too. 225 grams of bananas contain 0.6 milligrams of manganese. This aids in preventing several critical diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Bananas also help in improving the health of the kidneys.

How To Have: Eating the whole fruit is a best way but you can also add it in your smoothie.