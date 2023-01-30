Tips To Get Rid Of Loose Skin After Weight Loss Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Losing weight can be difficult, but if done properly, it can contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, if you have already achieved your weight loss goal, it is now time to tone your body. During weight loss, the skin becomes loose, which can be a nuisance.

However, some simple measures can be adopted to bring the body back to form. The skin must be strengthened after reducing the excess weight to prevent it from becoming loose.

Therefore, in this article, we will discuss how you can prevent your skin from becoming loose after losing weight. We will also teach you how to shape your body and protect your skin from looseness.

How To Spot Loose Skin After Weight Loss?

To begin with, you must determine if the excess skin is actually excess skin or a thin layer of stubborn fat.

You may still need to lose some fat cells before your skin appears firmer if you are able to pinch more than a few millimeters of skin.

The body holds on to 'stubborn' types of fat - most commonly stored in the lower back and lower abs of men, while in women it is more likely to be stored in the thighs, backside, abs, and hips - which is difficult to lose, as the name implies [1].

Note: Your excess skin may actually be stubborn fat cells that are stored within the skin, and you will need to continue training to reduce these fat cells in order to achieve firmer skin. This is best achieved through HIIT training, which maximizes fat burning during and after the workout, as well as strength training - and in some cases, plastic (cosmetic) surgeries, such as panniculectomy, tummy tucks and arm lifts (brachioplasty) [2].

Tips To Get Rid Of Loose Skin After Weight Loss

The body is capable of so much, but it does take a while for it to adjust to changes. Therefore, after losing all those unwanted pounds, you might find yourself with loose skin.

Here are a few tips to tone your body after weight loss.

1. Exfoliate the skin

When you exfoliate your skin, you not only remove dead skin cells, but you also improve blood circulation, resulting in new skin growth and tighter skin. If you want, you can use body scrubs or dry skin brushing before bathing [3].

2. Build up muscles

In order to shape the body, it is crucial to build muscles. In the majority of cases, during weight loss, we tend to focus more on cardio and follow a low-calorie diet. As a result, not only does the body lose fat, but it also loses muscles [4].

Due to this loss of muscle, your skin appears loose. Therefore, increase your protein intake and focus on muscle building to tone your body.

3. Massage regularly

Similarly to exfoliation, regular skin massages also promote blood circulation, which promotes the growth of new skin cells. This contributes to the tightening of the skin. When massaging, you should pay particular attention to loose skin.

Use a cream containing shea butter instead of oil.

4. Keep yourself hydrated

Often we pay attention to our food, but ignore our water intake. Lack of water prevents your body from gaining the appropriate shape. As most of your skin cells are made of water, if you do not consume sufficient amounts of water, it can make your skin appear extremely thin. Therefore, even after losing weight, make sure that you are properly hydrated [5].

5. Moisturise well

Hydration is important not only on the inside, but also outside. Therefore, in addition to drinking plenty of water, you should moisturise your skin frequently to ensure it remains healthy. To lock in moisture, use a moisturiser with collagen or natural oils like coconut, almond, or olive oil.

Moisturising well also reduces stretch marks; therefore, make sure you adhere to this step every day.

6. Do not skip exercise

This is a very common mistake. When people work hard in order to reach their goals, they skip the exercise routine once they have achieved their goals. However, you should not do this. Maintaining your shape requires consistency in your workout routine [6][7].

Strength training during your workout will help tone your body. For better training, consult a fitness professional.

On A final Note...

Make sure you incorporate a healthy diet and the aforementioned tips to rebuild your body after weight loss.

Eat a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables, including blueberries, green leafy vegetables such as kale and spinach, as well as yellow and orange fruits and vegetables, to boost skin elasticity.

Some nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, contain vitamin B, which may reduce sagging and wrinkles in the skin. They are plant-based proteins that the body can use to replace dead skin cells.

Monday, January 30, 2023