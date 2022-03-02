How To Improve Firmness Of Your Skin As You Age? A Guide To Everyone Over 35 Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Our skin naturally becomes less defined as we age. Depleting collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid is responsible for this loss of definition and firmness. Unfortunately, stopping the signs of ageing can be difficult for most people. Still, the good thing is that those signs can be slowed down, if you want them to, with the right skincare routine and lifestyle adjustments.

Our skin's texture and overall appearance change as we age and embracing this transition can be difficult for some. Most people don't realize that skin doesn't just lose firmness on the face. Besides the neck, abdomen, upper arms, and inner thighs, other body areas are known to show signs of sagging (or a loss of firmness).

Sagging skin may not be easily reversible, but there are ways to prevent it. First, take a look at how you can improve the firmness of your skin.

Ways to Boost Skin Firmness

Skin loosens or sags when internal or external factors affect the molecules that keep skin elastic, smooth, and hydrated. Around the age of 35 to 40, most people start to experience skin laxity or loosening.

1. Add antioxidants to your routine

Antioxidants protect the skin from free radicals that can harm the skin cells. Antioxidants are best known for their anti-ageing properties, making them beneficial for maintaining firm skin. These antioxidants can help keep skin firm and promote a youthful glow. The best antioxidants to keep skin firm are vitamin C, niacinamide, and retinol.

2. Use vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most popular antioxidants in skincare. Collagen and elastin are produced more rapidly, which keeps the skin firm. Vitamin C applied topically can increase skin firmness. The amount of product absorbed by our skin depends on its concentration as well as our own blood concentration.

3. Use hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance that is typically found in the skin's connective tissue. It maintains moisture and lubricates the skin. When exposed to ultraviolet (UV) rays and as we age, hyaluronic acid depletes. The skin may regain some of its natural elasticity by using serums or creams fortified with hyaluronic acid. Supplements containing hyaluronic acid may also prove beneficial.

4. Try cocoa flavanols

A daily intake of cocoa flavanols, a component of chocolate, improves skin elasticity and reduces wrinkles. Cocoa flavanols are naturally occurring dietary flavonoids found in cacao beans.

Note: However, not all chocolate contains high levels of cocoa flavanols. Choose chocolate that carries around 320 milligrams of cocoa flavanols.

5. Try witch hazel extract

A common household skincare product is witch hazel. Additionally, it is used in cosmetics and skincare products. Research has shown that witch hazel, specifically Hamamelis virginiana, the extract effectively reduces wrinkles, corrects elastosis, and increases the skin's overall firmness.

6. Do not forget SPF

Exposure to sunlight and UV light causes fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation on the skin. The best way to protect your skin is to wear sunscreen. UV light exposure does cause collagen production to decrease, so wearing sunscreen daily is imperative to keep the skin firm and taut.

7. Get good sleep

Lack of sleep can have a direct impact on the skin's health. We've all had moments where we tried to disguise a poor night's sleep with eye gels, face masks, or a fair amount of caffeine. But, in addition to helping our skin, getting a good night's sleep gives our cells time to repair themselves.

8. Manage your stress

Despite being a reaction to the inevitable pressures of daily life, stress can directly impact the skin's elasticity. Stress might not be the main cause of loose skin, but it can worsen. Stress causes inflammation and prevents the body from repairing itself. The hormone cortisol mainly breaks down skin collagen and elastin. Healthy coping mechanisms are important to limit stress as this contributes to your overall health, not just your skin.

9. Stay hydrated

Your skin can benefit from water, as can your overall health. As the largest organ in your body, your skin requires water to maintain elasticity. While it won't dramatically reverse a loss of skin firmness, water is a key to long-term healthy skin.

10. Consider skin treatments

Skin treatments can also improve your skin's firmness, so if you're looking for a long-term solution, take a look at these. For example, injectable dermal fillers are popular. Fillers restore the fullness in your face and minimize fine lines and wrinkles. Another option is laser treatment.

Note: Speak to a dermatologist or skilled skincare professional who can determine the right treatment for your skin.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:02 [IST]