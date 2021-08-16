Weight Loss After 40: Tips For Men And Women Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Wanting to lose weight does not have necessarily to be associated with the need for fitting to the social norms of the ideal body; sometimes, the reason can be wanting to be more fit, and there's nothing wrong about it.

At the same time, losing weight doesn't necessarily make a person fit or healthy. The health of a person depends on the fat content of their body. The body weight is majorly comprised of the mass of water our body stores, and consequently, carbohydrates have the ability to bind with our body's water content and cause weight gain. Hence, consuming lower levels of carbs can aid in weight loss.

Once you reach the age mark of 40, you will soon start to see the different ways age affects your body and overall health. During your teens or twenties, losing weight is simple. But as you age, the decrease in the metabolic rate will prevent this from happening.

Whatever you used to follow as part of your diet and workout plan may not work like before. Because as you get older, your body changes in several ways, with the reasons being age, hormonal shifts, metabolism changes, menopause etc.

Here are some expert tips to help you lose weight as you reach the age bar of 40.

Weight Loss After 40: Experts Tips For Men And Women

1. Up Your Omega 3s

If you want to see the size of your waist getting smaller in a healthy way, then you must add some fish to your diet. Adding foods with omega 3s helps lose weight fast; it keeps it off for longer and limits your hunger pangs. This will let you know how to lose weight over 40 [1].

2. Turn Up The Fibre Intake

Hormonal changes can create problems in your weight and waistline as you age. But boosting the amount of fibre will actually help you in losing weight. Further, fibre-rich foods also help in banishing the bloated belly and quicken the digestion process [2].

3. Skip The Sweetness

You need to skip the sweetness while you're growing old. Research has also found a link between artificial sweeteners and obesity with excess belly fat. Skipping on sweetness is one of the best tips for losing weight after 40 [3].

4. Have A Healthy Breakfast

Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day. It kick-starts your metabolism and helps you burn calories throughout the day. Basically, you run your day on your breakfast, whether you are 40 or not [4].

5. Eat A Balanced Dinner

First things first, eating dinner does not cause any unnecessary weight gain [5]. It is not about when you eat but what you eat. Make sure you avoid eating calorie-dense, high-sugar foods such as ice cream, cakes or doughnuts, and choosing healthy foods such as a well-balanced salad, rice bowl etc.

6. Sip Some Green Tea

A little green tea every day helps big time with weight loss. Research has also suggested that adding green tea to your diet can increase your fat-burning ability by a whopping 12 per cent [6].

7. Take A Daily Walk

Adding a daily walk to your routine helps you in achieving a healthier weight. Staying active can help you burn more calories and lower the chances of you suffering from an injury [7].

8. Add In A Leg Day

Adding a leg day can help you tone your lower half and make you get rid of the unwanted pounds. It helps to increase your muscle tone and also burns more calories [8].

9. Start Weight Training

A little muscle goes a long way when it comes to your weight and health. Women generally have lesser natural muscle mass, and ageing can deplete whatever little muscle mass they have. Building some muscle with a lightweight training routine can help you burn some calories [9].

10. Keep A Journal

Journal helps in keeping track of and in maintaining your weight. Consistently keeping track of what you eat helps you enjoy nearly a 50 per cent greater weight loss strategy. This is one of the best tips for weight loss over 40 [10].

Here are some more tips to promote weight loss after 40:

Eat slowly and mindfully

Avoid fried foods

Avoid carbonated drinks

Limit alcohol consumption

Avoid over-exercising

Try stress-managing measures such as yoga or meditation

Get a good night's sleep

On A Final Note...

When you are over 40, it is easier to gain weight than to lose it. Changes in your activity level, eating habits, hormones, and how your body stores fat are common factors that make it difficult for one to lose weight in a healthy manner. Eat healthily and work out regularly to maintain a healthy weight and adopt the above-mentioned weight loss measures.

Monday, August 16, 2021