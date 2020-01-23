Just In
- 46 min ago Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Grace The Ramp In Fascinating Outfits At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour
-
- 1 hr ago How Does Alcohol Affect Your Workout?
- 1 hr ago Deepika Padukone's Fashion Playlist Includes A Louis Vuitton Campaign And Two White Outfits
- 2 hrs ago Katrina Kaif Just Shared Her BTS Bridal Lehenga On-Set Look
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 7 - Ticket To Finale Task Is Announced, Deepika Das Wins The First Medal
- Technology Exclusive: IQOO To Launch Smartphone In February, Sets 1 Million Sales Target
- News Seven students, woman attendant injured in bus collision
- Sports Sivaramakrishnan, Amay Khurasiya, Rajesh Chauhan apply for national selector's post
- Finance Best Travel Credit Cards in India
- Automobiles Tata Altroz Launched In India Starting At Rs 5.29 Lakh Ex-Showroom
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Jammu and Kashmir In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
7 Surprising Benefits Of Working Out With A Partner
Do you exercise alone or have a workout buddy? Studies have shown that having an exercise partner such as a friend increases motivation, boosts your mood and improves overall performance [1]. Working out with an exercise partner also helps build a healthy competition and makes it much enjoyable between both of you.
Sometimes you might not push yourself harder when you are working out alone, but being with the right workout partner might push you to do a few extra steps. So, the right workout buddy can help you achieve your fitness goals [2]. Here are some of the benefits that you can get when you workout with a partner.
Benefits Of Working Out With A Partner
1. Lowers stress
According to a study published in the International Journal of Stress Management, participants who exercised on a bicycle for 30 minutes with a friend felt a feeling of calmness as compared to exercising alone. So, the next time when you are working out, take a friend or spouse along with you [3].
2. Boosts mood
Working out with your friend, co-worker or spouse will let you enjoy more than those who sweat it out solo at the gym. You will also try out some new exercises every day when you are working out with a partner. This will help boost up your mood and you won't get bored of the same old exercises.
3. Less injury
When you have a workout partner, he or she will be able to tell you which type of exercise will be great for you according to your body type. And if you are putting excess pressure your partner will tell you to slow it down a little, this will prevent your body from injury.
4. Builds healthy competition
Working out with your friend or spouse will help build a healthy competition between both of you. It will motivate you to push yourself harder and be more consistent. Both of you can compete against each other on exercises, which will help you achieve better performance and stamina.
5. Keeps your ego in check
Most people who work it out at the gym and achieve good results can contribute to ego build-up from time to time. If you have a good workout friend, he or she will keep you grounded by telling you that there is scope for improvement and will push you to do better.
6. Not quitting
There will be days when you will feel tired or lazy to hit the gym, so having a gym partner will motivate you to not miss or quit your gym. Not going to the gym regularly will not let you reap the full benefits of exercise.
7. Reach your goals faster
Your exercise partner will motivate you to work harder and perform better at the gym. He or she will be your guide and advisor that will help do your workouts better. This will help you achieve your fitness goals faster.
Things To Consider When You Choose Your Workout Partner
- Should be a fitness role model
- Should have a good attitude
- Has the ability to motivate you
- Both of you should share similar goals