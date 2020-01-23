7 Surprising Benefits Of Working Out With A Partner Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Do you exercise alone or have a workout buddy? Studies have shown that having an exercise partner such as a friend increases motivation, boosts your mood and improves overall performance [1]. Working out with an exercise partner also helps build a healthy competition and makes it much enjoyable between both of you.

Sometimes you might not push yourself harder when you are working out alone, but being with the right workout partner might push you to do a few extra steps. So, the right workout buddy can help you achieve your fitness goals [2]. Here are some of the benefits that you can get when you workout with a partner.

Benefits Of Working Out With A Partner

1. Lowers stress According to a study published in the International Journal of Stress Management, participants who exercised on a bicycle for 30 minutes with a friend felt a feeling of calmness as compared to exercising alone. So, the next time when you are working out, take a friend or spouse along with you [3]. 2. Boosts mood Working out with your friend, co-worker or spouse will let you enjoy more than those who sweat it out solo at the gym. You will also try out some new exercises every day when you are working out with a partner. This will help boost up your mood and you won't get bored of the same old exercises. 3. Less injury When you have a workout partner, he or she will be able to tell you which type of exercise will be great for you according to your body type. And if you are putting excess pressure your partner will tell you to slow it down a little, this will prevent your body from injury. 4. Builds healthy competition Working out with your friend or spouse will help build a healthy competition between both of you. It will motivate you to push yourself harder and be more consistent. Both of you can compete against each other on exercises, which will help you achieve better performance and stamina. 5. Keeps your ego in check Most people who work it out at the gym and achieve good results can contribute to ego build-up from time to time. If you have a good workout friend, he or she will keep you grounded by telling you that there is scope for improvement and will push you to do better. 6. Not quitting There will be days when you will feel tired or lazy to hit the gym, so having a gym partner will motivate you to not miss or quit your gym. Not going to the gym regularly will not let you reap the full benefits of exercise. 7. Reach your goals faster Your exercise partner will motivate you to work harder and perform better at the gym. He or she will be your guide and advisor that will help do your workouts better. This will help you achieve your fitness goals faster. Things To Consider When You Choose Your Workout Partner Should be a fitness role model

Should have a good attitude

Has the ability to motivate you

Both of you should share similar goals