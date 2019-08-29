6 Benefits Of Deadlift Workout And How To Do It Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Deadlift is a weightlifting exercise which involves lifting weights from the floor. It targets multiple muscle groups which include glutes, back, hamstrings, core, hips, and trapezii.

Deadlift is done by picking up the barbell with a flat back using your hips to push back to perform the movement.

Types Of Deadlifts

1. Conventional deadlift

2. Sumo deadlift

3. Rack pull deadlift

4. Hex bar deadlift

5. Snatch grip deadlift

6. Romanian, stiff-legged or straight leg deadlift

7. Hack lift

Benefits Of Deadlift Workout

1. Increases strength

According to a study published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions, deadlift workouts elevate your strength and improve stability, especially in women who are new to weightlifting [1] . This type of workout allows you to use the muscles on the back and front of the body and it protects the joints from unneeded stress and injury.

2. Improves posture

If you have a bad posture, deadlifts can retain your normal body posture. It strengthens your back, core muscles and your legs, which makes you walk upright and sit with straight shoulders. A study showed that deadlifts can improve your posture and develop lower body strength [2] .

3. Works your entire muscle groups

In a single lift, the deadlift targets multiple muscle groups. It develops strength in the glutes, upper front legs, inner thighs, the smaller part of the calf muscle, lower back, hamstrings, middle and upper back, the big part of your calf muscle, upper and middle neck muscles, abs, and the muscles from your jaw to your shoulder.

4. Helps in weight loss

Practising deadlifts will aid in losing weight. The heavyweights will help in increasing your lean muscle mass, which in turn raises your metabolism rate, making your body efficient in burning more calories [3] .

5. Prevents injury

A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research showed that deadlift workout may be effective in lowering pain intensity and decreasing low pain back[4] . It strengthens the spinal erectors, rhomboids, glutes, lats, and hamstrings.

6. Improves your vertical jump

Deadlifting twice a week for 10 weeks could help improve vertical jump and it makes the hamstrings and quadriceps muscles more powerful, according to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research [5] .

How To Do The Deadlift Exercise

Your feet should be placed hip-width apart, your back should be flat, and your shoulders should be back and down.

Use an overhand grip and the bar should remain in front of your legs for the entire range of motion.

Stick your hips back and bend forward and pull the bar off the ground until you are standing straight up.

Lower it back down to the ground with your back remaining flat.

Try doing 1 to 6 reps, depending on the amount of weight you are lifting and perform 3 to 5 sets.

How Many Deadlifts Should You Do

The number of deadlifts depends on the amount of weight you are using. If you are a beginner perform 5 to 8 deadlifts per set and go up to 3 to 5 sets.

If you are at an advanced level in deadlifts, a heavyweight is required to reap the benefits from deadlifts. Perform 1 to 6 deadlifts per set, and go up to 3 to 5 sets, resting in between.

Note: The correct form of deadlift is important than the number of sets. Also, perform deadlifts 2 to 3 times a week and not more than that as it allows muscles to rest in between the exercise.

