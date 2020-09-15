Just In
- 9 min ago Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Flaunts Multiple Unique Outfits Stylishly In Her Latest Song
-
- 1 hr ago Engineer’s Day 2020: Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day
- 1 hr ago Kajal Aggarwal And Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Curate Your Travel Wear Wishlist
- 3 hrs ago Vidya Balan Teams Her Jamdani Saree With A Kanjivaram Blouse And We Absolutely Love This Pairing
Don't Miss
- Sports Cricket South Africa holds discussion with SA Olympic Committee over its suspension
- Movies Akshay Kumar Reveals His Son Aarav Tries to Stay Away From Limelight, ‘He Wants His Own Identity’
- Technology Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max Now Available In Champagne Gold Color Option
- News India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese Army, Rajnath says in Parliament
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz India To Increase Prices Of Its Models By 2 Per cent From October 2020
- Finance 147 BSE Stocks Hit Their 52-Week Highs On September 15, 2020
- Education TS EAMCET Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Soon
- Travel 10 Best Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India In September 2020
Yashika Aannand Exudes Elegance In Her Pastel Blue Printed Saree And It’s Ideal For Formal Events
South actress Yashika Aannand has been taking internet by storm with her different jaw-dropping looks. After giving us wedding fashion goals with her three different ethnic outfits- lehenga, lehenga-saree, and saree, recently, the diva came up with an elegant look and gave an outfit idea for formal events. No, it wasn't a pantsuit or a shirt-trouser combination. On the contrary, she wore a pastel blue printed saree, in which she looked pretty as well as sophisticated. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.
So, for her latest photoshoot, Yashika Aannand was dressed in a simple ombré pastel blue saree that came from Ashwin Thiyagarajan's collections. Her saree featured a thin border that had intricate yellow and pink patterns while the sheer pallu was accentuated by pink and yellow dotted prints. The Zombie actress draped it in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar blouse, which had the same embroidered patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl studs, pearl necklace, and a gold-toned bracelet.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Kazhugu 2 actress left her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose and beautifully curled the ends that enhanced her look.
We absolutely loved this saree of Yashika Aannand and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. Her saree is what you can sport at office meetings, press conference, or any other formal events. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand