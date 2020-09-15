Yashika Aannand Exudes Elegance In Her Pastel Blue Printed Saree And It’s Ideal For Formal Events Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Yashika Aannand has been taking internet by storm with her different jaw-dropping looks. After giving us wedding fashion goals with her three different ethnic outfits- lehenga, lehenga-saree, and saree, recently, the diva came up with an elegant look and gave an outfit idea for formal events. No, it wasn't a pantsuit or a shirt-trouser combination. On the contrary, she wore a pastel blue printed saree, in which she looked pretty as well as sophisticated. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, for her latest photoshoot, Yashika Aannand was dressed in a simple ombré pastel blue saree that came from Ashwin Thiyagarajan's collections. Her saree featured a thin border that had intricate yellow and pink patterns while the sheer pallu was accentuated by pink and yellow dotted prints. The Zombie actress draped it in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar blouse, which had the same embroidered patterns. She accessorised her look with a pair of white-pearl studs, pearl necklace, and a gold-toned bracelet.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Kazhugu 2 actress left her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose and beautifully curled the ends that enhanced her look.

We absolutely loved this saree of Yashika Aannand and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. Her saree is what you can sport at office meetings, press conference, or any other formal events. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand