Yashika Aannand In Lehenga, Lehenga Saree And Saree, Which Ethnic Look Of Hers Is The Best?

South actress Yashika Aannand has been giving us glimpses of her ethnic as well as western looks on her Instagram feed. But recently, she treated us with her three absolutely different ethnic looks one after the other and we couldn't stop admiring her. One she wore was a pink and neutral-toned lehenga, the other was Kerala's traditional white and gold kavasu lehenga-style saree, and the latest one was orange and green kanchipuram silk saree. The actress looked gorgeous and caught our attention. So, let us take a close look at each ethnic attire of hers and decode it.

Yashika Aannand In A Pink And Neutral-Toned Lehenga

Yashika Aannand looked gorgeous as ever in her neutral-toned lehenga, which came from the label Yoshnas by Ela. Her lehenga was accentuated by silver dotted patterns and golden embellished hem. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless round-collar pink choli and completed her look with a matching dupatta that featured subtle prints and mirror work. The Zombie actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned chandelier earrings and floral ring from Fine Shine label. She pulled all her side-parted highlighted tresses to one side and beautifully curled them. Sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Yashika Aannand In A White And Gold Lehenga-Style Saree

Yashika Aannand was decked up in Kerala's traditional white kavasu saree by Rehana Basheer, which was accentuated by broad golden border. She draped the saree in a lehenga style and it's pallu in a classic way with minimal pleats. The pallu featured thin red border and she teamed it up with half-sleeved dark-red blouse that was heavily embroidered at the neckline. The Kazhugu 2 actress upped her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and bangles from Chennai Gold House. Yashika pulled her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a hairdo and adorned it with light-yellow hued mogra. Minimal base and sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Yashika Aannand In An Orange And Green Silk Saree

Yashika Aannand was dressed to impress in a mint-green kanchipuram silk saree, which came from the label GRB Silks. Her saree was accentuated by subtle orange dotted patterns and intricately golden printed orange border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain orange blouse that came from Monza's by Monisha Ashwin. It was a backless blouse that featured big bow-knot detailing at the back. The Nota actress notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned big jhumkis, heavy necklace, bangles, and ring from Angels Blush Bridal Jewellery. She pulled back her highlighted poofy tresses into a dazzling bun and adorned it with a pretty white mogra. Slight contouring marked by a tiny red bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely all these ethnic looks of Yashika Aannand but her gorgeous look in kanchipuram saree just took our heart away. What do you think about her looks? Which one is your favourite? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand