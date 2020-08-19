Yashika Aannand Teams Her White Formal Pantsuit With Heavy Gold Jewellery And Sets The New Trend! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Yashika Aannand is among the rare actresses, who is a trend setter rather than being a trend follower. Be it ethnic or western, the actress has mastered the art of nailing each outfit of hers with utmost style and impressed us. After giving us fashion lessons on how to ace a belted saree. Recently, the Zombie actress gave us unique and extraordinary fashion goals. She sported a white formal pantsuit and teamed it with her heavy gold jewellery. With such look, she set the new trend and it definitely looked wow-worthy. So, let us take a look at her attire and decode it.

So, Yashika Aannand took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she was seen exuding boss lady vibes in a white pantsuit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved long-lapel open-front blazer, which was accentuated by gold buttons. Styled by Olivia Anugraha, she layered her blazer with a plain white crop top and teamed it with matching jeans. What upped her look was her heavy gold jewellery that came from New Ideas Fashion Jewellerry. The Paadam actress opted for a pair of jhumkis, multi-chain detailed plunging necklace, rings, and belly button rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nude pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her side-parted curly tresses and looked stunning.

We really liked how Yashika Aanand styled her formal look by giving an ethnic touch to it. With this look of hers, she gave us a goal on how to look different and stand out from the crowd. What do you think about her this attire? Let us know that in the comment.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand