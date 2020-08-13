Yashika Aannand Gives Fashion Lessons On How To Nail The Belted Saree Look Stylishly And Flawlessly Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Yashika Aannand never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Her Instagram feed is accentuated by her gorgeous photoshoots. And that's the reason why we love scrolling her feed. Recently, Yashika shared another series of pictures from her latest shoot, where she was seen dressed in a black belted saree. She styled her look stunningly and gave us fashion lessons on how to ace saree look flawlessly. So, let us take a close look at her attire for some goals.

So, Yashika Aannand sported a plain black saree and looked super stunning in it. Styled by Olivia Anugraha, she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a classic style with fine pleats. The Zombie actress teamed it with a strappy plunging-neckline matching blouse, which was accentuated by a lace border. The thin golden buckle-detailed belt over her pallu cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She later layered her ensemble with a light-brown hued long overcoat that added stylish quotient to her look. The Kazhugu 2 actress went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this saree look of Yashika Aannand? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand