Yashika Aannand’s Beautiful Ivory Lehenga Paired With Regal Jewellery Could Be Your Bridal Look! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

During the lockdown, Tamil actress Yashika Aannand has been sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram feed to keep the interest of her fans alive. From gowns to lehengas to dresses, she has been showcasing the best outfits from her fashion wardrobe. Recently, the diva posted yet another couple of pictures from her photoshoot, where she was seen dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga paired with regal jewellery. The actress looked divine and it could be your bridal look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Yashika Aannand sported a flared white lehenga, which came from the label Studio 149. Her pretty lehenga featured intricate brown floral prints and two embellished stripes at the border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved off-shoulder blouse, that was accentuated by heavy brown-hued patterns. The Zombie actress completed her look with an equally beautiful printed dupatta and looked phenomenal. She accessorised her look with gold-toned maang tikka with matha patti, that had white pearl detailing. The diva further upped her look with heavy studs and rings. Her regal jewellery came from the label Bronzer Bridal Jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick pointed brows, tiny bindi, smoky eyes, curled lashes, bronze-hued blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Nota actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low braided tail.

Yashika Aannand looked poise and elegant in her this beautiful ensemble. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand