Yashika Aannand Looks Like A Barbie In Baby-Pink Ball Gown And We Can’t Stop Adoring Her!

    Yashika Aannand is that one actress in the South industry whose fashion choices has equally stunned us as her acting prowess. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the diva has been actively involved in fashion photoshoots. With her gorgeous outfits, the Zombie actress has always managed to steal our attention. Recently, Yashika shared a picture where she is all out there flaunting her designer outfit. Dressed in a baby pink gown, the actress looked like a barbie. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Yashika Aannand sported a strapless voluminous baby-pink hued pretty gown from the label Sidney Sladen and looked wow. Her beautiful ball gown was accentuated by heavy multiple ruffled layers. The bodice of her gown was exaggerated by same-hued and embellished overlap-detailed structured fabric, which added dramatic quotient to her look. The Nota actress completed her look with a pair of heels and went jewellery-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The Kazhugu 2 actress pulled back her side-parted tresses into a dazzling low bun.

    Yashika Aannand looked absolutely gorgeous in her baby-pink gown. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
