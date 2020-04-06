ENGLISH

    Yashika Aannand Gives Fashion Goals In Olive Green Saree Gown For The Upcoming Wedding Season

    By
    |

    South actress Yashika Aannand has amazing fashion sense and she has been proving it these days. While the world is bored with the quarantine days, Yashika has been treating them with her amazing photoshoots. Recently, the Zombie actress posted a few pictures on her Instagram feed from her latest shoot. Dressed in a gorgeous olive green-hued saree gown, she looked beautiful and gave major wedding fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Yashika Aannand donned an olive green hued sari gown that came from the label Sidney Sladen. Her ensemble consisted of a mermaid-structure skirt that had attached pleats and sleek pallu. Her pallu was accentuated by hand-embroidered silver patterns while the short trail added dramatic quotient to her look. The Nota actress paired it with a strapless plunging-neckline matching bralette. Yashika went jewellery-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Paadam actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, kohled eyes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and looked wow.

    We absolutely loved this outfit of Yashika Aannand. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
