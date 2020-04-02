Yashika Aannand Exudes Party Vibes In A Strapless Pink Dress And We Can’t Wait To Hit The Club! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known as one of the finest actresses in Tamil cinema, Yashika Aannand has impressed us not just with her brilliant acting prowess but also with her amazing fashion sense. Her sartorial choices are always worth-noticing and her Instagram feed is a proof of it as she has been posting a lot of pictures from her fashion photoshoots. Recently, the Zombie actress treated us with her yet another post. Dressed in a gorgeous pink dress, the diva looked absolutely stunning. Her outfit gave us major party vibes and we can't wait to hit the club soon. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Yashika Aannand sported a strapless plunging-neckline pink mini dress. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by knotted design and overlap detailing. The Kazhugu 2 actress completed her look with a pair of golden high heels that featured silver dotted patterns. She ditched jewellery and instead upped her look with red-hued wristband.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Nota actress pulled all her tresses to one side and let it loose.

We really liked this dress of Yashika Aannand's and it seemed perfect for weekend party. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand

