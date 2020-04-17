ENGLISH

    Yashika Aannand Flaunts Her Love For Black As She Shares Throwback Picture From An Event

    By
    |

    South diva Yashika Aannand has been sharing a lot of pictures from her fashion photoshoots one after the other during these lockdown days. The way the actress slayed in her each outfit is highly impressive and gave us major fashion goals. Recently, Yashika took to her Instagram feed, sharing a throwback picture from Chennai International Fashion Week 2019. Dressed in a gorgeous black crop top and skirt, the Zombie actress looked stunning as ever. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Yashika Aannand was decked up in a sleeveless multiple-strapped plunging-neckline black crop top. She teamed it up with a matching flared long skirt, which was accentuated by yellow leaf patterns and pleats. The Kazhugu 2 actress completed her look with a pair of heels and went jewellery-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Yashika slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Nota actress pulled back her tresses into a ponytail that suited her well.The diva captioned the picture as, 'Chennai international fashion week!! Show ready in my fav black'.

    We really liked this dress of Yashika Aannand. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
