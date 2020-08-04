Happy Birthday Yashika Aannand: Her 5 Drop-Dead Gorgeous Pictures From Recent Fashion Photoshoots Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 4 August 1999, Yashika Aannand is an Indian film actress, who works mainly in Telugu cinema. Apart from it, she is also a fashion model, who has been inspiring people with her sartorial choices. No doubt, she has a beautiful face but her fashion sense is something which has blown away our mind. The way she styles and pull off each outfit of hers flawlessly, be it ethnic or western, we wonder, how she manages to be so perfect all the time. She has many stunning photoshoots to her credit and the pictures have literally left us jaw-dropped.

As Yashika turns a year older today, we give you a glimpse of some of her gorgeous outfits, from saree to gown, from her recent photoshoots.

Yashika Aannand In A Green Saree On the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam 2020, Yashika Aannand treated us with her lovely picture in a green saree. It was a forest-green saree, which was accentuated by pink border with intricate golden work in it. The Zombie actress draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a strappy plain pink blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of heavy gold-toned jhumkis and bangles. Red vermilion, tiny red bindi, filled thick brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Yashika tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and looked elegant. Yashika Aannand In A Red Dress Yashika Aannand looked party-ready in a sleeveless plain red bodycon dress. Styled by Olivia Anugraha, her dress featured a thigh-high side slit that added to the bold quotient. The Kazhugu 2 actress upped her look with a pair of black-stone detailed silver-toned earrings and a delicate neckpiece from New Ideas Fashions Jewellerry. She left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and red lip shade. Yashika Aannand In A Crop Top And Skirt Yashika Aannand gave wedding fashion goals with her this outfit that came from Studio 149. She wore a blue crop top, which featured ruffle-detailed dramatic sleeves. The Nota actress paired her crop top with a flared plain blue skirt that had a red-hued net-fabric layering and was accentuated by embroidered patterns. She went for minimal jewellery and instead enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Yashika pulled back her sleek tresses into a low ponytail and looked elegant as ever. Yashika Aannand In An Ivory Lehenga Yashika Aannand looked like a diva in her ivory lehenga that came from Studio 149. Her white lehenga was accentuated by dual-striped golden border and multi-hued floral prints at the hem. She teamed it with a half-sleeved strapless ivory choli, that featured intricate patterns and draped a sheer heavily embroidered dupatta over her either shoulder. Her jewellery game was also strong. The Paadam actress opted for a gold-toned maang tikka with matha patti, a pair of earrings, and matching ring from Bronzer Bridal Jewellery. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by tiny red bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Yashika Aannand In A Pastel Pink Gown Yashika Aannand looked like a Barbie in her pastel-pink gown, which came from the label Sidney Sladen. It was a strapless ball gown that was accentuated by multiple ruffle layers. Her gown also featured a bow-detailing on the bodice that added to the dramatic quotient. The bow had blossoming floral patterns that looked beautiful. The Maniyar Kudumbam actress went jewellery-free and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a low messy bun.

We absolutely loved each outfit of Yashika Aannand. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Yashika Aannand!

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand