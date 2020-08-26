Yashika Aannand’s Beautiful Look In Mint Green Blossoming Floral Ensemble Will Refresh Your Mood Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South diva Yashika Aannand has always been on a slaying spree and she is definitely in no mood to take a back seat. Every single day, the actress has been posting a series of pictures from her latest photoshoots and leaving us stunned. Recently, Yashika updated her Instagram with fresh pictures and refreshed our mood. Dressed in a mint green floral ensemble, the pretty lady blossomed beautifully. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Yashika Aannand was dressed to impress in a mint green ensemble, which came from the label Yoshnas By Ela. Her ensemble was accentuated by blossoming pink and brown floral patterns and she looked very pretty in it. Yashika's outfit consisted of a sleeveless plunging-neckline crop top and matching long flared skirt that featured golden lace border. She later layered her ensemble with a matching net-fabric shrug. The Zombie actress completed her look with a pair of skin-hued heels. She accessorised her look with a ring and pretty pastel necklace that had precious stone-detailing from the label Fine Shine.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filledpointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Nota actress pulled back her poofy tresses into a dazzling hair bun and looked gorgeous.

We really liked this outfit of Yashika Aannand. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand