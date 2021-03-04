Just In
Your Party And Wedding Hairstyles Sorted Ft. Yashika Aannand; Check Out Her Pretty Looks!
Whether you are going out for a casual party or getting ready for a wedding, if you are looking for some amazing hairstyles goals, Yashika Aannand's Instagram feed is all you need to scroll. The actress is quite active on social media and her feed is full of her stunning pictures from different photoshoots, where she is seen giving either makeup goals or hairstyle ideas. The recent two posts of the diva showed her flaunting two pretty hairdos. One was a cute ponytail with headband that seemed perfect for party while the other was a messy bun that made for a perfect wedding hairdo. So, let us take a look at both hairstyles for goals.
Yashika Aannand's Ponytail And Headband
Yashika Aannand looked very cute and pretty in her high ponytail and she also adorned her hairstyle with a dotted headband that upped her cute look. To create this hairstyle, first grab all your tresses from the sides, front, and back and then pull it up to tie into a high ponytail, using a hair tie. Pick a small section of your hair from your ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie. Now, get a matching headband and wear it on the top of your head, without spoiling your hairstyle. Style the bangs using hair straightener and you're done.
Yashika Aannand's Messy Bun
Yashika Aannand sported a green saree and heavy stone-work detailed blouse and looked absolutely ready for wedding. She styled her hair by tying it into a messy bun. To create the similar hairstyle, first comb back your hair properly and then make a pouf at the top of your hair by teasing it slightly. Use bobby pins to secure your tresses from the sides. Tie your hair into a simple bun near the nape of your neck. Take out some sections of hair from your bun. Use curling iron to curl those sections. Once you're done with curls, use more bobby pins to secure your hair and let those curls loose.
So, what do you think about these hairstyles of Yashika Aannand? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand's Instagram