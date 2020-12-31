Yashika Aannand Has Major Make-up Goal For Us For New Year’s Eve Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

While the entire year of 2020 just went by getting bored at home, we're sure you at least don't want to bid adieu to the year in the same boring manner. Yes, we all couldn't go out much to meet our friends and party this year but let's make the last day of the year a memorable one. While we are sure you must have plans to celebrate the New Year's eve, it's time for you to also decide what look are you going to sport to stand out. To give you major makeup inspiration, recently, South actress Yashika Aannand took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. While in her little black dress, she definitely looked stunning, but it was her gorgeous make-up look, that grabbed all our attention. Her make-up was marked by black eyeliner, white eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Here's how you can recreate her full make-up look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Bronzer

• Highlighter

• Black eyeliner

• Black kohl

• White eye shadow

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Bronze up your face and forehead, using the bronzer brush.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using contour brush.

• Moving to the eyes, take some white eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids in the semi-circular form.

• Now, pick the black eyeliner and apply it over your upper lash line, starting from the inner corner of your eyes to the outer corner.

• Apply black kohl on the waterline.

• Fill and define your brows using an eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your lashes.

• Apply the highlighted on your face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying pink lipstick.

• Lastly, set the make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, are you ready to nail the look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Courtesy: Yashika Aannand's Instagram