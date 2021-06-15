Yashika Aannand’s Latest Pink Makeup Look Is For Those Who Likes To Keep It Chic And Feminine! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is any actress in South industry who has been the talk of the town constantly, it's Yashika Aannand. The actress is an avid social media user and through her stunning pictures, she keeps the interest of her fans alive. Her Instagram feed is full of fashion photo shoots and gorgeous makeup looks. From minimal to bold to glam, she has been acing all makeup looks like a pro and inspiring us. Recently, Yashika shared a set of pictures from her latest photo shoot, where she was seen flaunting eye-soothing pink makeup look. Since she sported a super stylish denim attire, she also added a hint of powder blue eyeshadow to her eye makeup look. Her cheekbones were enhanced by a lot of highlighter while with a lovely shade of pink lipstick, she balanced her look. The Zombie actress' this makeup look seemed ideal for those women who like to keep their look chic and feminine. So, here's how you can recreate her complete makeup look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Pink eyeshadow

• Powder blue eyeshadow

• Brown eyeshadow

• Black eyeliner

• Flat eyeshadow brush

• Fluffy eyeshadow brush

• Mascara

• Fake false eyelashes

• Makeup glue

• Black kohl

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Pink lip liner

• Blush brush

• Beauty blender

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes and blend it in, using the same beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your crease part.

• Drag the same eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, dip the flat eyeshadow brush on your pink eyeshadow palette and apply it all over your lids. Take time blending it in until you get the desired intensity.

• Next, highlight the inner corner of your eyes and tear-ducts with powder blue eyeshadow.

• Pick the black eyeliner and apply a thick line from it on your upper lash line.

• Apply black kohl on your lower waterline.

• Fill and define your brows, using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on your face- your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Fill in your lips, using pink lip liner.

• Finish off the look by applying pink lipstick.

• Set your makeup in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Yashika Aannand? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yashika Aannand's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 9:00 [IST]